Aaron Brooks wins the 2024 Dan Hodge Trophy

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks has been named the winner of the 2024 Hodge Trophy, receiving 48 out of 59 first-place votes.

He won the voting ahead of Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa who received eight votes. The third place was taken by Penn State’s Carter Starocci with two votes, while Greg Kerkvliet received a single vote.

The voting committee for the Hodge Trophy comprises a retired coach from each region, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, a few media members, and previous recipients of the award. Along with the committee’s voting, Brooks also won the fan poll earlier for the trophy.

Aaron Brooks became the seventh wrestler in NCAA's history to win the national championship four times, shortly after his teammate Carter Starocci became the sixth wrestler to do so. Brooks defeated Trent Hidlay 6-0 in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championship 2024 to find himself a place in the record books.

Brooks was also named as 2024 NCAA Most Dominant and Most Outstanding Wrestler after the record-tying national championship. He won the first three titles in the 184-pound weight class and moved to 197 pounds this year to claim the fourth national title.

The fourth title was just a cherry on top as Brooks was dominant throughout the season. He ended with a record of 22-0 that consisted of 11 technical falls, six 6 falls, and 3 major decisions.

Aaron Brooks will be presented with the 2024 Dan Hodge Trophy at the Penn State Wrestling’s banquet on April 7. And following the tradition of presenting the trophy at a football match, the 4x NCAA champion will receive the honor later this fall.

Is Aaron Brooks competing at the US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024?

U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2021 - Aaron Brooks in action

Aaron Brooks will be competing at the US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024 and has entered the 84 Kg category. While Brooks will be the favorite to book a spot from the 84 Kg bracket, he could face tough competition from David Taylor, Zahid Valencia, and a possible rematch with Trent Hilday.

The 23-year-old was part of the 2021 US Wrestling Olympic Trials as well, but couldn't qualify for the grand stage. He secured back-to-back victories over 2x All-American Nate Jackson and Sammy Brooks. However, the U23 world champion lost to Zahid Valencia.