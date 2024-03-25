The US Wrestling Olympic Trials for 2024 are set to take place at Penn State on April 19-20. More than 100 wrestlers have already qualified for the event, with one final opportunity remaining on April 6: the "".
Penn State's Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks are expected to be among the favorites to secure spots on the U.S.A. team for the Paris Olympics. Both wrestlers are riding high on their recent success, having clinched their fourth title at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships, making them only the sixth and seventh wrestlers to do so.
The other notable stars who qualified for the 2024 US Olympics Wrestling trials are Kyle Dake, Daton Fix, David Taylor, and Max Dean. 2024 NCAA Wrestling Champions Levi Haines and David Carr will also fight for an Olympic spot.
In the women's competition, the event will be spearheaded by five-time national champion Whitney Conder, World bronze medalist Mallory Velte, and two-time California state champion Alexandra Hedrick.
Full list of qualifiers in each event for the 2024 US Wrestling Olympic trials
Men's qualified wrestlers for US Wrestling Olympic Trials
#57 Kg
Zane Richards
Thomas Gilman
Marcus Blaze
Spencer Lee
Nico Megaludis
Liam Cronin
Daniel DeShazer
Luke Lilledahl
Richard Figeroa
#65Kg
Nick Lee
Yianni Dialomihalis
Zain Retherford
Logan Stieber
Kaleb Larkin
Andrew Alirez
Beau Bartlett
Joey McKenna
Seth Gross
Austin DeSanto
Jesse Mendez
Caleb Henson
#74Kg
Jordan Burroughs
Jason Nolf
Keegan O'Toole
Mitchell Mesenbrink
Quincy Monday
Alex Marinelli
Alex Facundo
Tyler Berger
Jarrett Jacques
Levi Haines
David Carr
Carter Starocci (Non-Olympic qualifier)
#84 Kg
David Taylor
Zahid Valencia
Aaron Brooks
Trent Hilday
Alex Dieringer
Mark Hall
Max Dean
Chance Marsteller
Parker Keckeisen
Connor Mirasola
Evan Wick
Pat Downey
#97Kg
Isaac Trumble
Michael Macchiavello
Kollin Moore
Nathan Jackson
Jay Aiello
Eric Schulz
Anthony Cassioppi
#125 Kg
Gable Steveson
Hayden Zillmer
Nick Gwiazdowski
Wyatt Hendrickson
Christian Lance
Dominique Bradley
Gary Traub
Demetrius Thomas
Trent Hillger
Greg Kerkvliet
Women's qualified wrestlers for 2024 US wrestling Olympic trials
#50 Kg
Whitney Conder
Audrey Jimenez
Erin Golston
Sage Mortimer
Samara Chavez
Kendra Ryan
Kaelani Shufeldt
Mia Palumbo
Emilie Gonzalez
Ava Bayless
Stefana Jelacic
#53 Kg
Amy Fearnside
Jacarra Winchester
Alisha Howk
Vayle Baker
Katie Gomez
Haley Augello
Arena Villaescusa
Sydney Petzinger
Felicity Taylor
Juliana Diaz
#57 Kg
Xochitl Mora-Pettis
Amanda Martinez
Alexandra Hedrick
Shelby Moore
Cristelle Rodriguez
Cameron Guerin
#62 Kg
Mallory Velte
Katerina Lange
Ashlynn Ortega
Aine Drury
Maya Letona
SaVannah Cosme
Claire DiCugno
Adaugo Nwachukwu
#68 Kg
Emma Bruntil
Tamyra Mensah Stock
Mallory Velte
Cheyenne Bowman
Alara Boyd
Solin Piearcy
Kaylynn Albrecht
#76 Kg
Kennedy Blades
Yelena Makoyed
Tristian Kelly
Precious Wiser
Precious Wieser
Skylar Grote
Brooklyn Hats
Ashley Lekas
Sandra Guerrero