The US Wrestling Olympic Trials for 2024 are set to take place at Penn State on April 19-20. More than 100 wrestlers have already qualified for the event, with one final opportunity remaining on April 6: the "".

Penn State's Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks are expected to be among the favorites to secure spots on the U.S.A. team for the Paris Olympics. Both wrestlers are riding high on their recent success, having clinched their fourth title at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships, making them only the sixth and seventh wrestlers to do so.

The other notable stars who qualified for the 2024 US Olympics Wrestling trials are Kyle Dake, Daton Fix, David Taylor, and Max Dean. 2024 NCAA Wrestling Champions Levi Haines and David Carr will also fight for an Olympic spot.

In the women's competition, the event will be spearheaded by five-time national champion Whitney Conder, World bronze medalist Mallory Velte, and two-time California state champion Alexandra Hedrick.

Full list of qualifiers in each event for the 2024 US Wrestling Olympic trials

Men's qualified wrestlers for US Wrestling Olympic Trials

Kyle Dake to participate in the 2024 US Wrestling Olympic Trials

#57 Kg

Zane Richards

Thomas Gilman

Daton Fix

Marcus Blaze

Spencer Lee

Nico Megaludis

Liam Cronin

Daniel DeShazer

Luke Lilledahl

Richard Figeroa

#65Kg

Nick Lee

Yianni Dialomihalis

Zain Retherford

Logan Stieber

Kaleb Larkin

Andrew Alirez

Beau Bartlett

Joey McKenna

Seth Gross

Austin DeSanto

Jesse Mendez

Caleb Henson

#74Kg

Kyle Dake

Jordan Burroughs

Jason Nolf

Keegan O'Toole

Mitchell Mesenbrink

Quincy Monday

Alex Marinelli

Alex Facundo

Tyler Berger

Jarrett Jacques

Levi Haines

David Carr

Carter Starocci (Non-Olympic qualifier)

#84 Kg

David Taylor

Zahid Valencia

Aaron Brooks

Trent Hilday

Alex Dieringer

Mark Hall

Max Dean

Chance Marsteller

Parker Keckeisen

Connor Mirasola

Evan Wick

Pat Downey

#97Kg

Isaac Trumble

Michael Macchiavello

Kollin Moore

Nathan Jackson

Jay Aiello

Eric Schulz

Anthony Cassioppi

#125 Kg

Gable Steveson

Hayden Zillmer

Nick Gwiazdowski

Wyatt Hendrickson

Christian Lance

Dominique Bradley

Gary Traub

Demetrius Thomas

Trent Hillger

Greg Kerkvliet

Women's qualified wrestlers for 2024 US wrestling Olympic trials

#50 Kg

Whitney Conder

Audrey Jimenez

Erin Golston

Sage Mortimer

Samara Chavez

Kendra Ryan

Kaelani Shufeldt

Mia Palumbo

Emilie Gonzalez

Ava Bayless

Stefana Jelacic

#53 Kg

Amy Fearnside

Jacarra Winchester

Alisha Howk

Vayle Baker

Katie Gomez

Haley Augello

Arena Villaescusa

Sydney Petzinger

Felicity Taylor

Juliana Diaz

#57 Kg

Xochitl Mora-Pettis

Amanda Martinez

Alexandra Hedrick

Shelby Moore

Cristelle Rodriguez

Cameron Guerin

#62 Kg

Mallory Velte

Katerina Lange

Ashlynn Ortega

Aine Drury

Maya Letona

SaVannah Cosme

Claire DiCugno

Adaugo Nwachukwu

#68 Kg

Emma Bruntil

Tamyra Mensah Stock

Mallory Velte

Cheyenne Bowman

Alara Boyd

Solin Piearcy

Kaylynn Albrecht

#76 Kg

Kennedy Blades

Yelena Makoyed

Tristian Kelly

Precious Wiser

Precious Wieser

Skylar Grote

Brooklyn Hats

Ashley Lekas

Sandra Guerrero