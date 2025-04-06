Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared glimpses of spending time with his family after he reached Sierra Nevada for training. The Norwegian athlete is one of the notable absentees from Michael Johnson's ongoing Grand Slam Track league.

Ingebrigtsen recently reached Sierra Nevada to train for the outdoor season and shared glimpses of his family visiting him on the tracks. In the first slide, he shared an adorable picture with her daughter, who wore a cute t-shirt that had 'Team Ingebrigtsen' written on it. In the next few slides, she shared some pictures of her wife and daughter visiting him on the track during his training session.

Opening up about spending time with his family, he added a heartfelt caption in the post that read:

"Spending the next few weeks in Sierra Nevada to prepare for the outdoor season 🇪🇸⛰️ Already looking forward to visits from my family ❤️"

Ingebrigsten is currently focused on the outdoor season, and despite his rivals, including Josh Kerr and Cole Hocker, running in the Grand Slam Track, he has shown no interest in joining the league yet. The Norwegian has already achieved two gold medals in the 1500m and 3000m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 on March 23.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made his feelings known about reaching the 1500m finals at the World Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen delivered an impressive performance at the 1500m heats by standing atop the podium after clocking 3:39.80. Following this performance, he opened up about qualifying for the finals, stating that he was happy with the result. He further exuded excitement about competing in the 3000m finals too, saying:

"I am glad to get to the final. So, (I'm) trying to stay out of trouble and reduce the risk of falling.. so I’m very happy with the result and looking forward to tomorrow (3000m final) too to fight for the medals in a different event, but I think it’s going to be fun," said Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

He further spoke about his decision to participate in the event. He said:

“Until this morning or this evening, I was always preparing for as much as possible. It's always a decision that's being made all the time, on the final days, before I go out on the track. So it's definitely a priority for us to travel so far and to do all of this, but it’s definitely worth it when its a world championship."

Jakob Ingebrigtsen earned his sixth 1500m title on March 7 in the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

