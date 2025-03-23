World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 Day 3 Results: Jakob Ingebrigtsen caps off campaign with two golds

The third day of the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships featured several top events, such as the 1500m, 800m sprints, and 60m hurdles. This is the final day of the competition which is taking place at the Sports Training Center in Nanjing.

Claire Bryant of the United States clinched victory in the long jump event with a mark of 6.96m. Switzerland's Annik Kalin and Spain's Fatima Diambe followed suit in 6.83 and 6.72m.

Norwegian athlete, Jakob Ingebrigtsen clinched his second gold medal in the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships on the third day when he won the 1500m race. He clocked a run time of 3:38.79 to beat the likes of Great Britain's Neil Gourley and USA's Luke Houser who eventually finished in second and third positions with run times of 3:39.07 and 3:39.17 respectively. Ingebrigtsen had already got his 3000m short track event on the second day of this World event.

In the 60m hurdles, Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton emerged victorious and successfully defended her World Athletics Indoor Championships title after clocking a run time of 7.72 seconds. 2021 U20 World Championships gold medalist, Ackera Nugent finished third (7.74 seconds) while Swiss athlete Ditaji Kambunji finished second in 7.73 seconds.

On that note, let's know more about the top position holders from the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Results from the third day of the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships:

Glimpses of the third day of the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships feat, Neil Gourley, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Luke Houser (Image via: Getty Images)

1500m sprint Men's:

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway- 3:38.79 Neil Gourley, Great Britain- 3:39.07 Luke Houser, USA- 3:39.17 Isaac Nader, Portugal- 3:39.58 Samuel Pihlstrom, Sweden- 3:39.67

High Jump Women's:

Nicola Olyslagers, Australia- 1.97 (m) Eleanor Patterson, Australia- 1.97 Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine- 1.95 Angelina Topic, Serbia- 1.95 Charity Hufnagel, USA- 1.92

Long Jump Women's:

Claire Bryant, USA- 6.96 (m) Annik Kalin, Switzerland- 6.83 Fatima Diame, Spain- 6.72 Plamena Mitkova, Bulgaria- 6.63 Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, Romania- 6.59

1500m sprint Women's:

Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopia- 3:54.86 Diribe Welteji, Ethiopia- 3:59.30 Georgia Hunter Bell, Great Britain- 3:59.84 Georgia Griffith, Australia- 4:00.80 Susan Lokayo Ejore, Kenya- 4:03.89

800m sprint Men's:

Josh Hoey, USA- 1:44.77 Eliott Cresten, Belgium- 1:44.81 Elvin Josue Canales, Spain- 1:45.03 Samuel Chapple, Netherlands- 1:45.55 Brandon Miller, USA- 1:46.44

800m sprint Women's:

Prudence Skegodiso, South Africa- 1:58.40 Nigist Getachew, Ethiopia- 1:59.63 Patricia Silva, Portugal- 1:59.80 Audrey Werro, Switzerland- 1:59.81 Anna Wielgosz, Poland- 2:00.34

60m hurdles Women's:

Devynne Charlton, Bahamas- 7.72 Ditaji Kambunji, Switerzland- 7.73 Ackera Nugent, Jamaica- 7.74 Pia Skrzyszowska, Poland- 7.74 Grace Stark, USA- 7.74

Shot Put Men's:

Tom Walsh, New Zealand- 21.65 Roger Steen, USA- 21.62 Adrian Piperi, USA- 21.48 Leonardo Fabbri, Italy- 21.36 Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Nigeria- 21.25

Long Jump Men's:

Mattia Furlani, Italy- 8.30 Wayne Pinnock, Jamaica- 8.29 Liam Adcock, Australia- 8.28 Shunsuke Izumiya- Japan- 8.21 Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece- 8.14

4x400m relay Men's:

USA (Elijah Godwin, Brian Faust, Jacory Patterson, and Christoper Bailey)- 3:00.13 Jamaica (Rusheen McDonald, Jasauna Dennis, Kimar Farquharson, and Demar Francis)- 3:05.05 Hungary (Patrick Enyingi, Zoltan Wahl, Arpad Kovacs, Attila Molnar)- 3:06.03

4x400m short track relay Women's:

United States (Quaners Hayes, Bailey Lear, Rosey Effiong, Alexis Holmes)- 3:27.45 Poland (Justyne Swiety-Ersetic, Aleksandara Formella, Anastazja Kus, Anna Kryc)- 3:32.05 Australia (Ellie Beer, Ella Connolly, Bella Pasquali, and Jemma Pollard)- 3:32.65

Men's Heptathlon final results:

Skander Skothiem, Norway- 6475 Johannes Erm, Estonia- 6437 Til Steinforth, Germany- 6275 Heath Baldwin, USA- 6188 Vilem Strasky, CZech Republic- 6104

