“Absolute domination”;“The depth is too much” - Fans react to Arkansas Razorbacks sweeping the women's 400m podium at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Arkansas Razorbacks made track and field history en route to their ninth NCAA Outdoor Championships title. Running the women's 400m finals, the team's sprinters swept the top four places, marking the first time this feat has been achieved on the collegiate circuit.

The winner of the race was Nickisha Pryce, who was part of the Jamaican 4x400m relay team that won the silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Pryce clocked 48.89 seconds for her win, which is also the NCAA record and a new Jamaican record.

Behind the 23-year-old, Kaylyn Brown took silver with a time of 49.13 seconds, which equals the NCAA record prior to Pryce’s 48.89 seconds. Completing the Arkansas Razorbacks’ top four sweep were Amber Anning and Rosey Effiong, as they took third and fourth spots respectively.

Trending

Not only did the Razorbacks claim the top four places in the women's 400m sprint at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, they did it in style, with each of the four runners dipping under the 50 second mark.

Reacting to this feat, track and field enthusiasts on X were left stunned, with one writing,

“Four athletes under 50 seconds ON THE SAME TEAM is ridiculous. Absolute domination by @RazorbackTF.”

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in to complement the depth of the Arkansas Razorbacks team, writing:

“The depth is too much 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Expand Tweet

Here is how other fans reacted to the Razorbacks’ top-four sweep at the NCAA Outdoor Championships:

“I just pray they had a documentary getting filmed this entire season because this history. History that I don’t think can be replicated,” one Razorbacks supporter wrote.

“I actually screamed when I saw the time 🤯🤯 again how do you have 4 runners sub 50??? Coach needs to get inducted into the hall of fame,” another added.

“Arkansas girls just top tier. Creating history every year. Love to see it. Congrats Nickisha🥳🥳🥳,” one fan commented.

“Insane. One of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen in college track and field,” yet another netizen chimed in.

Arkansas Razorbacks’ Amber Anning reacts to the team's top four sweep

While the Arkansas Razorbacks had record-breaking runs for first and second place, Amber Anning also impressing with her third-place finish.

Anning, the British 200m indoor record holder and a World Championships bronze medalist, clocked an impressive 49.59 for her third-place finish. Speaking to Arkansas Online after the race, the Brit said of the team's top four sweep,

“I think we set the tone in the 400 to come in 1, 2, 3 and 4, which is so beautiful for us. We knew we had the talent — going into it we already had the collegiate record — but to go out, especially when the title is on the line, it means something different.”

The Arkansas Razorbacks 1,600m relay team consisting of Anning, Pryce, Brown, and Effiong also stormex to gold. Their winning time of 3:17.96 was also good for another collegiate record. On the back of these stunning performance, the team made their way to their ninth national title, beating out the Florida Gators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback