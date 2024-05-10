ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Results - Devin Nunget and Ken'naria Gadson Top the 400m Hurdles I Day 1

The ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 kickstarted on May 9, 2024, at Georgia Tech at the George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a three-day competition and will conclude on May 11, 2024, and is being hosted by Georgia Tech.
Day 1 of the championship witnessed stellar performances by the athletes from various colleges. The 400m Hurdles was one of the remarkable events of the competition. The men's 400m hurdles prelims witnessed the dominance of Devin Nugent representing Pittsburgh. He has competed in eight outdoor competitions for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
In the 2023 outdoor season, Nugent accomplished three personal records. The first one was at the Pepsi Florida Relays where he clocked a 47.69 in the 400. The second was at the Carnegie Mellon's Last Chamve Meet where he clocked a 22.19 in the 200 and the last one was at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in the 400m hurdles where he scored a 51.07.
The women's 400m hurdles witnessed Clemson's Ken'naria Gadson standing atop the podium. The results for all the events for Day 1 of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at it.
Results for Day 1 of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Day 1, Thursday, May 9
Track Events
Men's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)
- Devin Nugent - 50.66
- Craig Saddler II - 50.93
- Alex Sherman - 51.21
Women's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)
- Ken'naria Gadson - 57.56
- Skyla Wilson - 57.70
- Lydia Troupe - 57.76
Men's 200m (Prelims)
- Judson Lincoln IV - 20.63
- Ismael Kone - 20.68
- D'Andre Anderson - 20.78
Women's 200m(Prelims)
- Dajaz Defrand - 22.81
- Makenzy Pierre-Webster - 23.06
- Kaniya Johnson - 23.26
Men's 1500m (Prelims)
- Ethan Strand - 3:42.73
- Wes Porter - 3:43.07
- Benne Anderson - 3:43.18
Women's 1500m (Prelims)
- Gladys Chepngetich - 4:15.08
- Suus Altorf - 4:15.11
- Caroline Timm - 4:15.16
Men's 10000m (Final)
- Parker Wolfe - 29:15.12
- Will Anthony - 29:18.80
- Alex Phillip - 29:23.49
Women's 10000m (Final)
- Amaris Tyynismaa - 33:42.57
- Arianne Olson - 33:56.92
- Savannah Roark - 33:58.28
Field Events
Women's Hammer (Finals)
- Marie Forbes - 67.03m
- Sara Killinen - 63.96m
- Barbora Stejfova - 62.90m
Men's Hammer (Finals)
- Aimar Palma Simo - 69.78m
- Christian Johnson - 68.50m
- John Fay - 66.55m
Women's Javelin Throw (Final)
- Deisiane Teixeira - 55.74m
- Julia Magliaro - 50.81m
- Erikka Hill - 48.33m
Men's Pole Vault (Final)
- Simen Guttormsen - 5.65m
- Maddox Hamm - 5.38m
- Paul Signorelli - 5.18m
Men's Decathlon
Men's Decathlon 100m
- Gage Knight - 1068
- Ethan Robinson - 10.69
- Edgar Campre - 10.80
Men's Decathlon Long Jump
- Edgar Campre - 7.03m
- Sam Corley - 6.89m
- Sean Murphy - 6.87m
Men's Decathlon Shot Put
- Edhar Campre - 14.62m
- Sean Murphy - 14.49m
- Max Stakum-Pickering - 13.58m
Men's Decathlon High Jump
- Sam Corley - 1.98m
- Sean Murphy - 1.95m
- Ethan Robinson - 1.95m
Men's Decathlon 400m
- Ethan Robinson - 48.09
- Michael Bennett - 48.35
- Gage Knight - 48.66
Women's Heptathlon
Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
- Brianna Smith - 14.04
- Ellis Weekley - 14.06
- Ilse Steigenga - 14.09
Women's Heptathlon High Jump
- Lydia Bottelier - 1.76m
- Brianna Smith - 1.73m
- Elsa Spoor - 1.73m
Women's Heptathlon Shot Put
- Brianna Smith - 12.29m
- Ilse Steigenga - 12.21m
- Lucy Fellows - 11.50m
Women's Heptathlon 200m
- Lydia Bottelier - 24.42
- Brianna Smith - 24.59
- Ilse Steigenga - 24.73