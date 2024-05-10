ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Results - Devin Nunget and Ken'naria Gadson Top the 400m Hurdles I Day 1

The ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 kickstarted on May 9, 2024, at Georgia Tech at the George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a three-day competition and will conclude on May 11, 2024, and is being hosted by Georgia Tech.

Day 1 of the championship witnessed stellar performances by the athletes from various colleges. The 400m Hurdles was one of the remarkable events of the competition. The men's 400m hurdles prelims witnessed the dominance of Devin Nugent representing Pittsburgh. He has competed in eight outdoor competitions for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

In the 2023 outdoor season, Nugent accomplished three personal records. The first one was at the Pepsi Florida Relays where he clocked a 47.69 in the 400. The second was at the Carnegie Mellon's Last Chamve Meet where he clocked a 22.19 in the 200 and the last one was at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in the 400m hurdles where he scored a 51.07.

The women's 400m hurdles witnessed Clemson's Ken'naria Gadson standing atop the podium. The results for all the events for Day 1 of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Results for Day 1 of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Day 1, Thursday, May 9

Track Events

Men's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)

Devin Nugent - 50.66 Craig Saddler II - 50.93 Alex Sherman - 51.21

Women's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)

Ken'naria Gadson - 57.56 Skyla Wilson - 57.70 Lydia Troupe - 57.76

Men's 200m (Prelims)

Judson Lincoln IV - 20.63 Ismael Kone - 20.68 D'Andre Anderson - 20.78

Women's 200m(Prelims)

Dajaz Defrand - 22.81 Makenzy Pierre-Webster - 23.06 Kaniya Johnson - 23.26

Men's 1500m (Prelims)

Ethan Strand - 3:42.73 Wes Porter - 3:43.07 Benne Anderson - 3:43.18

Women's 1500m (Prelims)

Gladys Chepngetich - 4:15.08 Suus Altorf - 4:15.11 Caroline Timm - 4:15.16

Men's 10000m (Final)

Parker Wolfe - 29:15.12 Will Anthony - 29:18.80 Alex Phillip - 29:23.49

Women's 10000m (Final)

Amaris Tyynismaa - 33:42.57 Arianne Olson - 33:56.92 Savannah Roark - 33:58.28

Field Events

Women's Hammer (Finals)

Marie Forbes - 67.03m Sara Killinen - 63.96m Barbora Stejfova - 62.90m

Men's Hammer (Finals)

Aimar Palma Simo - 69.78m Christian Johnson - 68.50m John Fay - 66.55m

Women's Javelin Throw (Final)

Deisiane Teixeira - 55.74m Julia Magliaro - 50.81m Erikka Hill - 48.33m

Men's Pole Vault (Final)

Simen Guttormsen - 5.65m Maddox Hamm - 5.38m Paul Signorelli - 5.18m

Men's Decathlon

Men's Decathlon 100m

Gage Knight - 1068 Ethan Robinson - 10.69 Edgar Campre - 10.80

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Edgar Campre - 7.03m Sam Corley - 6.89m Sean Murphy - 6.87m

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Edhar Campre - 14.62m Sean Murphy - 14.49m Max Stakum-Pickering - 13.58m

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Sam Corley - 1.98m Sean Murphy - 1.95m Ethan Robinson - 1.95m

Men's Decathlon 400m

Ethan Robinson - 48.09 Michael Bennett - 48.35 Gage Knight - 48.66

Women's Heptathlon

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Brianna Smith - 14.04 Ellis Weekley - 14.06 Ilse Steigenga - 14.09

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Lydia Bottelier - 1.76m Brianna Smith - 1.73m Elsa Spoor - 1.73m

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Brianna Smith - 12.29m Ilse Steigenga - 12.21m Lucy Fellows - 11.50m

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Lydia Bottelier - 24.42 Brianna Smith - 24.59 Ilse Steigenga - 24.73