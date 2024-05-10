  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Results - Devin Nunget and Ken'naria Gadson Top the 400m Hurdles I Day 1

ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Results - Devin Nunget and Ken'naria Gadson Top the 400m Hurdles I Day 1

By Nancy Singh
Modified May 10, 2024 08:08 GMT
Devin Nugent, ACC Track and Field Championships 2024
Devin Nugent impressed ACC Track and Field Championships 2024

The ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 kickstarted on May 9, 2024, at Georgia Tech at the George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a three-day competition and will conclude on May 11, 2024, and is being hosted by Georgia Tech.

Day 1 of the championship witnessed stellar performances by the athletes from various colleges. The 400m Hurdles was one of the remarkable events of the competition. The men's 400m hurdles prelims witnessed the dominance of Devin Nugent representing Pittsburgh. He has competed in eight outdoor competitions for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

In the 2023 outdoor season, Nugent accomplished three personal records. The first one was at the Pepsi Florida Relays where he clocked a 47.69 in the 400. The second was at the Carnegie Mellon's Last Chamve Meet where he clocked a 22.19 in the 200 and the last one was at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in the 400m hurdles where he scored a 51.07.

The women's 400m hurdles witnessed Clemson's Ken'naria Gadson standing atop the podium. The results for all the events for Day 1 of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Results for Day 1 of the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Day 1, Thursday, May 9

Track Events

Men's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)

  1. Devin Nugent - 50.66
  2. Craig Saddler II - 50.93
  3. Alex Sherman - 51.21

Women's 400m Hurdles (Prelims)

  1. Ken'naria Gadson - 57.56
  2. Skyla Wilson - 57.70
  3. Lydia Troupe - 57.76

Men's 200m (Prelims)

  1. Judson Lincoln IV - 20.63
  2. Ismael Kone - 20.68
  3. D'Andre Anderson - 20.78

Women's 200m(Prelims)

  1. Dajaz Defrand - 22.81
  2. Makenzy Pierre-Webster - 23.06
  3. Kaniya Johnson - 23.26

Men's 1500m (Prelims)

  1. Ethan Strand - 3:42.73
  2. Wes Porter - 3:43.07
  3. Benne Anderson - 3:43.18

Women's 1500m (Prelims)

  1. Gladys Chepngetich - 4:15.08
  2. Suus Altorf - 4:15.11
  3. Caroline Timm - 4:15.16

Men's 10000m (Final)

  1. Parker Wolfe - 29:15.12
  2. Will Anthony - 29:18.80
  3. Alex Phillip - 29:23.49

Women's 10000m (Final)

  1. Amaris Tyynismaa - 33:42.57
  2. Arianne Olson - 33:56.92
  3. Savannah Roark - 33:58.28

Field Events

Women's Hammer (Finals)

  1. Marie Forbes - 67.03m
  2. Sara Killinen - 63.96m
  3. Barbora Stejfova - 62.90m

Men's Hammer (Finals)

  1. Aimar Palma Simo - 69.78m
  2. Christian Johnson - 68.50m
  3. John Fay - 66.55m

Women's Javelin Throw (Final)

  1. Deisiane Teixeira - 55.74m
  2. Julia Magliaro - 50.81m
  3. Erikka Hill - 48.33m

Men's Pole Vault (Final)

  1. Simen Guttormsen - 5.65m
  2. Maddox Hamm - 5.38m
  3. Paul Signorelli - 5.18m

Men's Decathlon

Men's Decathlon 100m

  1. Gage Knight - 1068
  2. Ethan Robinson - 10.69
  3. Edgar Campre - 10.80

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

  1. Edgar Campre - 7.03m
  2. Sam Corley - 6.89m
  3. Sean Murphy - 6.87m

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

  1. Edhar Campre - 14.62m
  2. Sean Murphy - 14.49m
  3. Max Stakum-Pickering - 13.58m

Men's Decathlon High Jump

  1. Sam Corley - 1.98m
  2. Sean Murphy - 1.95m
  3. Ethan Robinson - 1.95m

Men's Decathlon 400m

  1. Ethan Robinson - 48.09
  2. Michael Bennett - 48.35
  3. Gage Knight - 48.66

Women's Heptathlon

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

  1. Brianna Smith - 14.04
  2. Ellis Weekley - 14.06
  3. Ilse Steigenga - 14.09

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

  1. Lydia Bottelier - 1.76m
  2. Brianna Smith - 1.73m
  3. Elsa Spoor - 1.73m

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

  1. Brianna Smith - 12.29m
  2. Ilse Steigenga - 12.21m
  3. Lucy Fellows - 11.50m

Women's Heptathlon 200m

  1. Lydia Bottelier - 24.42
  2. Brianna Smith - 24.59
  3. Ilse Steigenga - 24.73

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी