Adam Peaty, Leon Marchand & others react as James Guy marries Courtney in dreamy wedding

Adam Peaty, Leon Marchand and others have shared their reactions to James Guy's dream wedding with Courtney Antrobus. Guy and Antrobus have been together for several years now and are frequently seen making public appearances together.

They were also seen together at the prestigious Wimbledon Championships a few months ago. Moreover, Antrobus also accompanies the Great Britain swimmers to several swimming meets, and amidst this, the couple elevated their relationship to the next level.

Guy's better half, Antrobus, shared a few glimpses of their wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. She further remarked in her caption:

"Our dream wedding came true 🤍"

Fellow swimmer, Adam Peaty, reacted to the post and dropped a three-word message, as he stated:

"An incredible day 🤍"

French swimming sensation, Marchand, also congratulated the couple for their special day, stating:

"Congrats ❤️🫶🏻"

"Congratulations" wrote 800m freestyle Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen.

"Congrats guys ❤️❤️❤️" wrote South African swimmer Chad le Clos.

Reaction to Guy's dream wedding (Image via: @courtneyantrobus on IG)

""Incredible day ❣️" wrote Tom Dean."

Dean's comment to Guy's wedding (image via: @courtneyantrobus on IG)

Notably, Peaty also shared the couple's wedding glimpses on his Instagram handle and further wrote:

"Beautiful couple Beautiful family Beautiful day"

Screenshot of Peaty's story (Image via: @adam_peaty on IG)

This comes just a month after the conclusion of his campaign at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore. James Guy competed in two events, the 200m freestyle and the 4x200m free relay. Even though he failed to clinch an individual title in the 200m free event after finishing 7th, Guy returned with a gold medal in the relay event.

"LA is in the plan"- James Guy sheds light on his plans in swimming

James Guy (Image via: Getty)

James Guy shed light on his upcoming plans in his swimming career. Guy, 29, has had a formidable career so far that has seen him compete in several Olympic Games and World Championships.

Speaking in a recent interview, Guy said he is looking to be there at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, despite the fact that he will be turning 32 at that time. Additionally, he also mentioned that he is in a very comfortable space at this moment in his career. Guy said (via The Independent):

"Yes, 100 per cent LA is in the plan. Obviously, I’ll be 32, turning 33, but I don’t look like I’m going to change much in the next couple of years unless something drastically goes wrong.

"I would say just in terms of where I am right now, I’m the happiest I’ve probably ever been in terms of my swimming career. That’s why I’m still going, obviously, back on my best again, hitting personal best times."

During the conversation, James Guy also remarked that he can do much more in his swimming career.

