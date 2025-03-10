"Adds a little character" - Hunter Woodhall shares a glimpse of restoring his Paralympic medal as his mother gives it personal touch

Hunter Woodhall recently gave the fans a glimpse of restoring his Paralympic medal as his mother Barb gave it a unique touch. At the 2024 Games, Woodhall won his first gold medal in the 400m T62 event.

Since the Games, Hunter Woodhall and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, have been navigating a busy life, attending high-profile events and making media appearances. Often carrying their medals in tow, Woodhall and his wife proudly flaunt their achievement, eventually leading to the wear and tear of their cherished pieces.

Woodhall's mother was seen fixing the torn medal for the Paralympic champion who recently underwent surgery.

"I got all stitched up done for surgery so I feel like it's only fair to do the same for Felix."

Following his surgery, Woodhall stated that it was time to offer the same care or attention to Felix (2024 Paris Paralympic medal). The champion's mother sewed the torn medal and engraved the letter 'W' to personalize the achievement.

"We have a special little idea for these two," Woodhall is heard saying in the video. "Big tears. Little W for Woodhall."

The long jump champion referred to the experience as watching a live surgery and said:

"Currently in surgery right now. We cut done some limbs off. Classic. Surgery's going crazy over here. It's like I'm actually watching surgery live."

Woodhall added:

"That looks good, mom. Definitely the first take. Just out of surgery. Vitals are looking strong. We got matching babe. This is our idea to put a little W in here. As good as new baby. Staying in the family. We don't need a new medal, we don't need independent."

Hunter Woodhall makes his feelings known following the appendix surgery

Hunter Woodhall of Team United States at the Paris Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following his recent surgery relating to an enlarged appendix, Hunter Woodhall took to social media to share a piece of advice. While on a visit to his parents in Utah, Woodhall experienced severe pain in his stomach, which required emergency surgery. Following the surgery, he made his feelings known, stating:

"Little bit of a health scare but what a reality check. So easy to just flow with the crazy pace of life and forget what’s important. As hard of a lesson as this was to learn, it was a great wake up call. I have all the blessings I could ever ask for, and sometimes my tenacity for growth can get in the way."

"Don’t take your health for granted, don’t take the moments you get for granted. You just never know how good things are until they aren’t," he added.

Hunter Woodhall also won a bronze medal in mixed 4x100m relay track.

