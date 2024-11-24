WATCH: Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter Woodhall give two-month reviews on their respective Olympic and Paralympic gold medals

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall recently shared an update on the conditions of the gold medals they earned at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, respectively. The couple became the first husband and wife duo to have secured gold medals at the same edition of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Davis-Woodhall secured her first Olympic gold medal at the French capital after recording a jump of 7.10m to surpass Germany's Malaika Mihambo and fellow teammate Jasmine Moore, who posted 6.98m and 6.96m, respectively. Woodhall impressed the fans by improvising his 400m at the Paris Games after having secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

He clinched the gold medal at the recent Games after listing a time of 46.36 seconds to defeat Johannes Floors and Olivier Hendricks, both of whom registered 46.90 seconds. Months after securing these glorious feats, the couple, who have been navigating a busy schedule by making media appearances, and attending high-profile events, where they are expected to display their medals, gave an update on the condition of the medals.

Showing the gold medal with a worn-off red ribbon, the Paralympian admitted his mistake of wrapping up the ribbon around the medal that led to the damage.

"You may have seen the bronze medal on social media. They are tarnishing on the edges but here's the problem I have with the gold medal. I did this myself so my fault but I would wrap the ribbon around it like...and the edge right here caught on the ribbon."

Further, he asked the long jumper:

"Don't wrap the ribbon around the medal. Is that right baby?"

To which, Tara Davis-Woodhall replied:

"No, don't wrap it."

The couple then moved on to updating the condition of the Olympian's medal, showing signs of wear.

"This one's kind of tarnishing a little bit as well," Hunter Woodhall said.

"It’s not easy" - Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall opens up on the struggles of moving to Kansas

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall attend the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by WireImage)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall recently moved to Kansas City after the Olympian's coach Travis Geopfert stepped in as a coach at the State University. Along with him, Davis-Woodhall also accepted the role of assistant coach for the University team.

With the new move and hectic schedules, the Paralympian highlighted the challenges of adjusting and getting back to normal life.

"Life update: it’s not easy Been having a tough time recently. With the move, crazy schedules, and life’s pace it’s hard to find a new normal. It’s hard to get back in the swing of things, but we’re getting there."

The American Paralympian also bagged a bronze medal with the team in the mixed 4x100m relay event in Paris.

