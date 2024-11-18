Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter Woodhall reveal the most competitive activity they have participated in off the track

American track and field athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently revealed the most competitive thing they have done against each other. This revelation was made just a couple of days back when the couple graced the GQ 2024 red carpet event.

Being track athletes, both Davis-Woodhall and her husband Woodhall are super competitive on the field. However, they also brought their competitive spirit to their personal lives, sharing stories of off-track races they've had against each other.

During the interview, Davis-Woodhall revealed that they race against each other to see who can drive faster at the racing track. She said:

"Racing to the track, who can drive faster?"

Her husband added:

"Legally like safely you know we take different routes to strategize this whole thing."

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall graced the GQ event along with several other stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Noah Lyles, and his fiance Junelle Bromfield. The couple also shared a video of them having a conversation with Johnson on their joint Instagram account.

Hunter Woodhall opens up about his and Tara Davis-Woodhall aspirations in their careers

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Image via Getty Images)

Paralympic athlete Hunter Woodhall recently opened up about his and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall's aspirations in the track and field circuit. This came just a few days after Hunter clinched a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

In the interview, Woodhall expressed their shared desire to continue growing their respective careers. The 25-year-old also mentioned that he feels 'grateful' towards the people who come to watch them compete on the track. He said (via People):

"I'm proud to be a Paralympian and I’m proud of the Paralympics. And the same with Tara; she wants to grow the sport of long jump and get people involved in what we love so much. We're so grateful that people want to tune in and share a little part of something that we have such a love and passion for."

The upcoming season will be a crucial one for the duo of Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall with some important meets lined up.

Davis-Woodhall is set to compete in the World Athletics Championships next September, aiming to improve on her silver medal finish from the previous year. Meanwhile, Woodhall will be participating in the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India, next year.

