Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024: Top entries ft. Noah Lyles, Tobi Amusan

The 2024 edition of the Adidas Atlanta City Games is all set to take place on May 18, 2024, at the Centennial Olympic Park. Established in 2016, the event has grown to be a destination for track and field athletes, not just in America but across the world.

The 2024 edition of the Adidas Atlanta City Games too will feature some big names who will look to make the best use of this annual track and field event just before the all-important 2024 Paris Olympics.

With all this said, let's take a look at the top entries for the 2024 edition of the Adidas Atlanta City Games.

Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024: Top entries

Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles, a six-time World Championships gold medalist is the first name to watch out for in the Atlanta tournament. Lyles is included in the roster of the men's 150m sprint event in which he can face tough competition from the likes of Josephus Lyles.

However, with the level of skillset the Florida native has, he will be going into the tournament as a favorite irrespective of the competitors in front of him.

Tobi Amusan

The 2022 World Championships gold medalist Tobi Amusan will be a top feature in the Women's 100m Hurdles of the event. The Nigerian native has made a name for herself over the years in the women's hurdles circuit, assembling a decorated resume that includes three Diamond League meet victories.

Amusan will have a shot at yet another trophy on Saturday as she looks to make the most of such tournaments before Paris Olympics 2024.

Josephus Lyles

Josephus Lyles, the younger brother of Noah Lyles will also be a top name at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024. The 25-year-old will be seen competing with his brother in the Men's 150m event.

Even though the spotlight will be on his older brother, he surely has the prowess in him to cause an upset in the event.

Anavia Battle

The young 25-year-old track and field athlete from Michigan, Anavia Battle will look to light up the stage yet again after her commendable performance at the Shanghai Diamond League meet in 2024 during which she got the better of Sha'Carri Richardson.

Battle will compete in the Women's 100m event alongside stars such as Celera Barnes and Ashanti Moore.

Tamara Clark

The 2023 Budapest World Championships winner in 4*100m relays, Tamara Clark is also included in the Women's 100m roster for the Adidas Atlanta City Games. Clark, with a personal best of 10.88 seconds in the 100m discipline, will provide tough competition to the young Anavia Battle.