After Ariarne Titmus,  Olympic Champion Zac Stubblety-Cook announces heartbreaking update about upcoming World Championships

Ariarne Titmus had announced early in 2025 that she would be opting out of the swimming World Championships. Zac Stubblety-Cook shared a heartbreaking update about his appearance at the World Championships, months after her announcement.

Stubblety-Cook shared that he will be withdrawing from the World Championships. He expressed that it was a tough decision to make; however, it was necessary, keeping in mind his long-term goals as well as well-being. The Australian swimmer shared that he was upset and disappointed by the decision; however, he expressed his desire to work harder and make a stronger comeback.

Moreover, Zac Stubblety-Cook shared that the withdrawal wasn't the end of his story; however, it was just a part of his journey, and he will be focusing on taking the right steps towards his bigger goal, which is the LA Olympics 2028.

"A setback, but not the end of the story. Withdrawal from this year’s world championships was a tough choice, but one I had to make to respect my body, mind and the bigger goal ahead; LA2028. I am upset, disappointed, angry, frustrated but most importantly I AM NOT DEFEATED, it’s isn’t where my story ends, it’s only a chapter of the story," he wrote.

"I still believe my best swim is infront of me and I have faith in the team around me to help me to get there," he added.

Stubblety-Cook expressed his self-belief in putting forward great performances in the future.

Zac Stubblety-Cook opens up about winning the Olympic gold medal

Zac Stubblety-Cook celebrates his medal at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Zac Stubblety-Cook won the gold medal in the men's 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian swimmer penned a heartfelt note about his victory on his official Instagram account.

Stubblety-Cook reflected on his journey as a swimmer and thanked everyone who supported him to make his childhood dream a reality. Moreover, he expressed his gratitude for receiving massive support from Australians as he competed against some of the best swimmers in the world.

"Surreal! To me this medal encompasses not just swimming, but the people who stuck by me for years and years as I pursued my childhood dream. And yesterday that dream became a reality. I’ve been inundated with support from people from all walks of life, so thank you to you all for your kind words," he wrote.

Furthermore, Zac Stubblety-Cook shared that he was honored to watch the Australian flag raised in the Olympic Arena along with the national anthem during the victory ceremony.

