After arrest in prostitution sting, Kyle Snyder breaks silence as he reflects on his journey

American wrestler Kyle Snyder took to social media to share his response after being arrested by authorities as part of a prostitution sting. Snyder, aged 29, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a prostitution sting operation. The Columbus Police Department allege that Snyder responded to a fake internet ad, arranged a meeting with an undercover officer, paid cash, and requested a sexual act on May 9th.

Ad

Snyder is one of the most prominent wrestlers in the United States and made headlines for becoming the youngest U.S Olympic gold medalist. He won a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and also became the only athlete to win an Olympic gold, world title and NCAA wresting title in the same year. He last competed at the 2025 U.S Open in Las Vegas where he became the 97 kg men's freestyle champion.

Ad

Trending

Snyder took to X to share his response after facing charges, writing:

"I want to thank everyone who has reached out with kindness and support. My focus is on my relationship with the Lord Jesus and my family. This is not conclusion of my journey. 1 Peter 4:17-18."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Snyder is scheduled to appear in court on May 19th. He was released from the scene after being issued with the court appearance.

Kyle Snyder gives a personal insight into his family life, recalls how he met his wife Maddie

Snyder at the US Olympic Trials: Wrestling - Source: Getty

American wrestler Kyle Snyder revealed how he met his wife, Maddie Pack. Snyder, who is regarded as one of the best wrestlers of his generation, won three straight NCAA heavyweight championships from 2016 to 2018 while representing Ohio State University. He also has two Olympic medals to his name.

Ad

In an interview with Men of Iron, Snyder discussed his personal life, including how he met his wife. He said (0:37 onwards):

"Yeah I'm married to my high school sweetheart, and she was my dream girl actually. When I was a sophomore in high school, she was a freshman in high school and I wanted to date her, but she had a boyfriend. So took me four years, three years and then finally we started dating. We have two kids, my son's name is Judah, he's a little over two, and my daughter is three months old. Her name's Lyla."

Ad

When asked about his hobbies, he said: (2:10 onwards)

"I like to study the Bible, I like to talk to my family on the phone, I like just competing like in any way. Playing ping pong, playing cards with friends."

Kyle Snyder has not made any comments about his arrest other than his post on X. But he will certainly look to make sure it does not get in the way of him competing for a World Championships appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More