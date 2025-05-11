After confirming 2025 as final season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals faith-driven motto while reflecting on legacy

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the Jamaican women's team secured a podium finish at the 2025 World Athletics Relay Championships, Guangzhou 25. The team has qualified for the World Championships. The Jamaican Women's 4x100-meter relay team finished in third place.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the most decorated Jamaican athletes, with her career spanning over a decade. Shelly-Ann had her debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she became the first Caribbean athlete to win gold at the 100-meter event. Shelly-Ann had to pull out of the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury. The World Relay Championship serves as a good comeback for Shelly-Ann.

Keeping her form, Shelly-Ann teamed up with Shericka Jackson, Tina Clayton, and Natasha Morrison, and led the Jamaican team to a podium finish with 42.33 seconds. @LillzTil of Inside Lane posted an interview on her X account, Shelly-Ann shared her motto for the year, and what this year is going to define for her, she said:

"This year I think my motto is going to be, not me but god, I swear, that’s what it’s going to be, this year is going to be giving him the glory. It’s going to be a miraculous season and I am looking forward to all the wonderful things it has to offer. Really grateful for the opportunity that I get all the time to compete and to be able to compete so long. And I am hoping that anyone can draw inspiration from the legacy and everything I have been able to achieve on the track and off the track."

From winning the first Olympic medal in 2008 to winning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Shelly-Ann is one of the most illustrious and iconic 100-meter sprinters. The World Championships in Tokyo might be the farewell for Shelly-Ann.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was in Miami speaking at the 'Possible' event

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was in Miami last week, talking about perseverance, purpose, and the importance of generosity. Shelly-Ann was the guest speaker at the event, sharing her experiences and story. Shelly-Ann shared the glimpses of the event on her Instagram post. She shared:

"Grateful for the conversation and the chance to share my perspective with a new audience of innovative marketers.We spoke about perseverance, purpose, building intentional partnerships, and the importance of generosity....."

Her fans are expected to turn up in large numbers and root for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the 2025 World Championship in Tokyo. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has already established her legacy as one of the most outstanding athletes in the world.

