After contributing to USC’s NCAA Track & Field co-championship, sprinter Max Thomas announces major career move

University of Southern California's Max Thomas has made a major career announcement. Currently in his junior year, Thomas recently announced his decision to forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility and turn pro.

Thomas was last seen in action at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, where he finished second in the men's 100m. He also helped the Trojans to a podium finish in the 4x100-meter relay. His strong showings in the 100m, 200m, 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays contributed to USC’s 2025 NCAA Track & Field co-championship title.

Following his successful campaign, on Monday (June 23), Max Thomas announced his decision to forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility at USC and turn pro on social media. He shared a photo of himself in the USC gear and added a note that read:

"As a kid who grew up in Los Angeles, it has been a dream come true to attend the University of Southern California and have a hand in leading our team to indoor and outdoor national titles. I want to express my deepest gratitude to USC as an institution, to the incredible coaches and support staff, and to every one of my teammates who have been part of this journey.”

He further expressed the personal and athletic growth he acquired from the institution and said USC will always remain a part of him.

"You’ve all played a role in shaping me not just as an athlete but as a person, and I will carry those lessons with me forever. After careful consideration and conversations with my family and support system, I’ve made the decision to forgo the remainder of my collegiate eligibility and begin my professional track and field career. Thank you all for the unforgettable memories, the support, and the love. This is not goodbye; USC will always be a part of me. Fight on Forever. "

A few days back, after winning the NCAA men’s 100m title, Jordan Anthony also ended his collegiate career early and announced his decision to turn pro.

Max Thomas's journey with University of Southern California

Max Thomas hails from Long Beach, California and was in his junior year at USC. In the 2025 season, the junior sprinter ranked among USC’s all-time bests: tied for 10th in the 100m, 9th in the outdoor 200m and 7th in the indoor 200m.

Thomas posted career bests in both sprints (100 and 200m) last season. He also won the USC-UCLA dual meet 100m title and reached the semifinals at US Olympic Trials the same year. Though injuries limited his 2023 outdoor season, he competed in seven indoor meets.

