Jordan Anthony reveals major career decision after NCAA D1 Championship Title win

Jordan Anthony recently made the major announcement of ending his collegiate career at the Arkansas Razorbacks and turning pro after his 100m win at the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships. The finals were held on June 13, 2025, at Hayward Field, Oregon.

Anthony delivered a stunning performance in the 100m final at the NCAA outdoor championships. He claimed the victory in the event after clocking 10.07s and besting USC's Max Thomas and LSU's Jelani Watkins, who recorded 10.091s and 10.092s to claim the second and third places, respectively. With this win, Anthony became the first Arkansas runner to win the 100m after Jarrion Lawson in 2016.

Following this incredible feat, the 20-year-old announced turning pro on social media. He shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle, which carried his moments at the NCAA Championship, a childhood picture with his mother, a glimpse of his SEC Championship, and more. He penned a note in the caption, extending gratitude toward his loved ones, and announced the end of his collegiate career.

"Dear Mom and Dad, thank you for sacrificing everything for me 🫶🏽 and to Tylertown and Arkansas. In this moment of reflection and sorrow, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the communities that helped shape me. Thank you for accepting me, for welcoming me with open arms, and for nurturing me through the many seasons of life..."

He added:

"With that being said, I will be forgoing my collegiate career and turning pro. Thank you. JA out."

Here is the full caption:

Jordan Anthony also ran in the 200m dash on June 13 at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where he earned a fourth-place finish.

Jordan Anthony made a bold claim ahead of competing in the 100m finals at the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships

Ahead of standing atop the podium in the 100m final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Jordan Anthony made a bold claim in the post-match interview after the 100m heats on June 11, 2025. In a conversation with Citius Mag, he said that he will try to break the American record in the 100m finals, which is currently held by Tyson Gay, who recorded 9.69s in 2009.

"Yeah, it's time for putting a show. It's possibility in my mind. Hopefully, God, I break the American record, 9.69. But yeah, why not go out with a bang? Cuz, like a lot of people think, oh, he got fourth in his heat today, he don't look too well. I know a lot of commentators are going to make all these false narrative or story," said Jordan Anthony.

The Arkansas runner fell short of surpassing the national record; however, he did deliver an exceptional performance and won the 100m finals. The athlete solidified his place in the track and field community after clocking sub-9.80s in the 100m dash at the NCAA West Regionals. He registered an impressive time of 9.75 s in the event, defeating Taylor Banks and Kalen Walker.

He was also lauded by the American former track and field athlete Justin Gatlin for his extraordinary performance. Jordan Anthony is one of the most prominent rising sprinters, as he recently became the SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year and also became the third-ever sprinter to win the SEC titles in the 100m and 200m races by registering sub-10 and sub-20 seconds.

