Jordan Anthony makes bold 'record' claim ahead of finals at NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships 2025

Jordan Anthony issued a bold statement after competing on Day 1 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships 2025. The event took place on June 11 at Hayward Field, Oregon, which is hosting the championship for the 16th time.

Anthony competed in three events at the outdoor championships on Day 1 of the NCAA championships: the 100m prelims, 200m prelims, and 4x100m relay events. The Arkansas athlete qualified for the finals of the three events. He earned a sixth-place finish in the 100m heats after clocking 10.06s.

Following this, Anthony ran in the 200m heats, where he ended up in second position and recorded 20.01s. He and his Arkansas team secured a sixth-place finish in the 4x100m relay heats after registering a time of 38.51s. After this, Anthony spoke to Citius Mag in the post-race interview, where he made a bold statement about an American record in the 100m finals on June 13, 2025.

"Yeah, it's time for putting a show. It's possibility in my mind. Hopefully, God, I break the American record, 9.69. But yeah, why not go out with a bang? Cuz, like a lot of people think, oh, he got fourth in his heat today, he don't look too well. I know a lot of commentators are going to make all these false narrative or story," said Jordan Anthony.

The American record in the 100m is held by Tyson Gay, who registered a time of 9.69s on September 20, 2009, at the Golden Grand Prix in China.

Jordan Anthony receives words of appreciation from Justin Gatlin after his NCAA West Regionals performance

Jordan Anthony is one of the prominent collegiate athletes this season, as he became the first Razorback to claim victory in the 60m at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships by clocking 6.49s. He is also on the recent watch list for the 2025 Bowerman Award following his exceptional performance in the 60m and 100m races.

Along with this, the 20-year-old delivered a remarkable performance at the NCAA West Regionals, where he clocked sub-9.80s in the 100m dash. He dominated the race after recording an impressive time of 9.75s and besting Taylor Banks and Kalen Walker, who claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

Following this stellar performance, the former track and field athlete Justin Gatlin praised the Arkansas athlete on his Instagram story. He shared a video of the race, and impressed with the win, he wrote:

"This Guy!!⚡️⚡️⚡️"

Jordan Anthony will next be seen in action on Day 3 of the NCAA D1 Track and Field Championships, where he will be running in the finals of the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races.

