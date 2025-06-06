After earning multi-millions through NIL, Olivia Dunne dishes out her NIL expertise during her appearance at AthleteCon

During her collegiate career, Olivia Dunne was the highest paid female NIL athlete. The former LSU gymnast signed multiple deals with major brands, and she recently shared her NIL expertise at the 2025 AthleteCon.

Dunne first rose to fame during her freshman year with the Tigers, when she began sharing glimpses of her everyday life as a student-athlete on social media. She quickly garnered a large following across various platforms and her popularity saw her sign with brands like American Eagle, Crocs, Vuori, Body Armour, and more.

Recently, Olivia Dunne paid a visit to the AthleteCon 2.0, where she shared her expertise on how to capitalize on NIL with her fellow athletes. The 22-year-old posted a snap of herself posing at the event on her Instagram story, and wrote,

“To speak about NIL and help others navigate this new reality of sports is a passion of mine. thank you @athlete.con for having me speak.”

Dunne has been consistently vocal about helping other athletes, especially women, navigate the world of NIL. She even launched her own ‘Livvy Dunne Fund’ in 2023, which is aimed at helping female athletes earn more NIL opportunities.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her runway experience with SI

Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne called time on her collegiate gymnastics career earlier this year, after the 2025 National Gymnastics Championships. Since then, the American has gone to to explore new adventures, including the world of modelling.

In May, the youngster appeared on the cover magazine of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit magazine. Following this, she made an appearance on the runway for SI, where she executed a flawless split at the end of her walk.

Reflecting on her first outing on the runway, Dunne revealed that the split wasn't part of the original plan, telling Elite Daily,

“We had a rehearsal runway right before the show, and that split wasn't even in my mind. I consulted with my sister and MJ Day, the head of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and they said do it.”

She went on to add that she was happy to bring some of her gymnastics skills on the runway, explaining,

“I may be done with gymnastics, but gymnastics will never leave me. That felt like a moment where I got to show my personality and my athleticism and just have fun with it. I hope people saw that and honestly get inspired to just go out there and be yourself.”

Since calling time on her collegiate gymnastics career, Olivia Dunne has been exploring new paths. Outside of modelling for SI Swimsuit, she has also launched a signature drink with Accelerator and attended the Kentucky Derby where she delivered the ‘riders up' call.

