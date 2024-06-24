After ending his partnership with ASICS, Fred Kerley signs with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS following Paris Olympics 2024 qualification 

Fred Kerley hasn't had the smoothest season off the track this year. However, the 2022 world champion has kept improving his time over the 100m, and in a close battle at the US Olympic Trials 2024, he managed to secure a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Following his qualification, Kerley has now announced a partnership with SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's underwear brand, which is also one of the sponsors of Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

Kerley had a tumultuous day at the NYC Grand Prix on June 10. He started the day sponsored by ASICS. However, the 29-year-old had forgotten his shoes at the airport and had to wear a pair of Puma spikes for the 100m race. By the end of the day, he had mutually parted ways with ASICS, leaving him without a sponsor.

The drama wasn't over yet as Kerley experienced problems with his blocks. He slipped out of the blocks twice and was later declared an official DNS (Did Not Start). He would go into the US Track and Field Olympic Trials without race practice and a shoe sponsor.

Despite not having run sub-10s this season, he finished third in 9.88s to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Paris ticket has earned him a brand collaboration as well. The Kim Kardashian co-founded SKIMS roped him along with a few other American athletes.

Fred Kerley announced the partnership on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures in SKIMS clothing. The brand, which primarily targeted womenswear until last fall, also announced collaborations with American swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Paralympic sprinter Nick Mayhugh.

Kerley is still without a shoe sponsor as he heads to the Paris Olympics 2024. However, it may not be long before one of the top brands like Nike, Puma or Adidas brings him onto the team.

Fred Kerley lashes out at NYC Grand Prix for providing ‘elementary blocks’

Fred Kerley at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 (Image via Getty)

Earlier in May, Fred Kerley had announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was going to break the 100m world record the next time he races.

Although he was scheduled to race at the Diamond League earlier, he pulled out due to an injury and his next race was at the NYC Grand Prix. After slipping twice on the blocks, he didn't take the risk of trying out the third time and left the race. Speaking with reporters later, the 29-year-old expressed (via FloTrack):

"First of all, them blocks look like elementary blocks. We at a professional meet. So you should have professional blocks with professional sensors on them."

Fred Kerley also clarified the ASICS situation, stating that he hadn't switched to Puma. Kerley added that he had just forgotten his shoes at the airport, but hours later it was reported that he had mutually parted ways with the brand. He hasn't been seen wearing the shoes since. Kerley wore a pair of Nike spikes at the US Olympic Trials.