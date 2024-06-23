Fred Kerley sports Nike Air Zoom Maxfly spikes at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials days after mutually parting ways with ASICS 

Fred Kerley was spotted wearing a pair of Nike spikes en route to his 100m win in the first-round heats, which automatically qualified him for the semifinals. Despite being an unsponsored athlete, he resorted to his former brand partner for his Trial runs.

Kerley stirred up buzz when he sported a pair of orange Puma spikes and entered the 2024 NYC Grand Prix gates. He scraped his main sponsor brand ASICS' shoes and said he left the bag at the airport while traveling to the venue.

Minutes later, ASICS' official announcement revealed that the athlete and the brand had called the contract off, a year into the partnership. Fred Kerley has been unsponsored since then but resorted to the Nike Air Zoom Maxfly spikes for the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials.

In a picture posted by an X page, he was spotted in the warmup area wearing an Oakley athletic wear, paired with white Nike spikes.

When he was a 400m runner at Texas A&M University, Kerley sported the Nike swoosh across his chest. He was signed as a Nike athlete later and their partnership lasted until 2022. The following year, ASICS welcomed the 100m Olympic silver medalist in its family.

Fred Kerley recently raced in heat two of men's 100m first round and claimed victory with a time of 10.03s. He has thus qualified for the 100m finals at the US Olympic Trials.

The 29-year-old will look to make his second Olympic appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and better his 100m silver position. He will be in contention with the likes of Noah Lyles, who won the 100m heat in 9.92s at the Olympic Trials.

Fred Kerley issues strong message ahead of the Olympic season

2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix

The two-time Diamond League winner missed competing in the 100m at the 2023 World Championships but has a long list of laurels from his previous races. At the 2022 World Championships, he clocked 9.76s to record his best time and fly to victory in the 100m.

He also became one of the three athletes in the world to go sub-44 in 400m, sub-20 in 200m, and sub-10 in 100m. Despite not starting strong in 2024, he exuded confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics.

"Feeling like old time Greatness baby," he wrote on his X handle in May.

Kerley also has Usain Bolt's world record time in mind, attempting to lower it in all his races. The US Trials will conclude on June 30.