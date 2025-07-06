After first loss in long time, Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya makes her feelings known about Prefontaine Classic performance

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, made her feelings known about competing at the Prefontaine Classic 2025, where she faced her first loss after a long time. The event was held on July 5 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The shot put athlete, who recently bid goodbye to CSU after earning her NCAA Championship title, was seen competing at the Eugene Diamond League. But Lesnar fell short of earning a podium finish, as she ended up in the 10th position after registering a throw of 18.23m. The top three positions were secured by Chase Jackson, Sarah Mitton, and Jaida Ross, who threw 20.94, 20.39, and 20.13, respectively.

This is Lesnar's first loss in a very long time, and shortly after this upset, she opened up about her performance by sharing the event's scorecard on her Instagram story. Despite the loss, the 23-year-old extended gratitude for being a part of the event, as the note in her story read:

"Proud to be a part of this amazing competition✨"

Mya Lesnar’s Instagram story (@mya.lesnar)

Ahead of this, Brock Lesnar's daughter was seen competing at the 2025 NCAA Championships, which also took place at Hayward Field on June 12. She dominated the shot put event as she claimed the national title by recording a throw of 19.01. This was Lesnar's second NCAA title, as she earned her first one in the 2024 NCAA indoor championships.

Brock Lesnar's daughter penned an emotional farewell note for CSU after the NCAA title win

Following her impressive 2025 NCAA Championships win in the shot put event, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, wrapped up her collegiate career at Colorado State Rams Track & Field. She made her feelings known about parting ways with the university by sharing several pictures on Instagram and writing an emotional note in the caption.

Reflecting on her journey, she opened up about her experience at the university and said that she faced growth, challenges, and setbacks during her time here.

In addition, she thanked her teammates, the coaching staff, and others for their support during her journey.

"Forever a RAM 💚Just like that, my CSU chapter comes to a close. This journey has been full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments—and I’m so thankful for it all. From day one, I gave this sport everything I had. Becoming a 2x national champion in the shot put didn’t come easy, but every rep, every setback, and every breakthrough was worth it," wrote Brock Lesnar's daughter.

"I’m beyond grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, family, and friends. Huge thank you to @throwing_smarter, your belief in me and constant support meant the world," she added.

Along with the NCAA title, Brock Lesnar's daughter recently also earned the prestigious title of Women's Outdoor Track & Field Co-Athlete of the Year.

