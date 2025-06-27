Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya reacts to winning major Mountainwest conference honor

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently dropped a reaction to the honor of becoming the women's outdoor track & field co-athlete of the year. The shot put athlete is currently on the list of semifinalistss for the highest collegiate honor, the Bowerman.

Lesnar competed at the 2025 Mountain West Outdoor Championships, where she delivered an impressive performance by throwing a distance of 19.08m.

Along with her feats on the field, the 23-year-old has also secured a place on the list of semifinalists for winning The Bowerman Award. She will be contending against the likes of several athletes like JaMeesia Ford, Savannah Sutherland, and more. Adding to this nomination, Mya Lesnar earned another prestigious title of Women's Outdoor Track & Field Co-Athlete of the Year.

The Mountain West Conference made this announcement on their Instagram handle, which was then shared by Lesnar on her Instagram story. She dropped a reaction on this feat by adding two emoticons in the story that read:

"😋😋"

Lesnar’s Instagram story

Lesnar represents the CSU Rams and was last seen in action at the 2025 NCAA Outdoors Track and Field Championships. This was the first outdoor title for Colorado State since 2005.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, opened up about the struggles after earning the second championship win

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships - Source: Getty

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, won her second national championship in the 2025 NCAA Championships, and shortly after this, she opened up about the adversities she navigated in the journey of getting to the top. The CSU Rams shared a video on Instagram, showcasing her last college competition day.

In the voiceover of the video, Lesnar shared her difficulties and opened up about going into the 2025 Nationals.

"My last page of me, and I'm going to just have fun. That's the process. I actually came in here and I was like, I'm going to do this thing. I walked in here with confidence. I was calm. I had won before. It's been taking a while to get back to number one again. A lot of emotion. Very, very happy. A lot of hard work. A lot of dedication. And then just executing. And not thinking. Not overthinking. Not doing too much. And I think that's what it is," said Mya Lesnar.

Along with her performance in the 2025 NCAA championships, she also spoke about her coach, Brian Bedard, crediting him for her success.

"I would not be where I am without Brian Bedard. Obviously family and teammates, but 100% this goes to my coach. And a lot of ups and downs that we've had together and worked through together. We know that this will live for me. There's more to come," she added.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar won her first national champion title at the 2024 indoor nationals, where she registered a distance of 18.53m.

