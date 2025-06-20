"Been taking a while to get back to No.1 again" - Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya gets real about struggles after second NCAA Championship title win

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, opened up about the efforts it took her to get back to No. 1 as she clinched her shot put title at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships. The 23-year-old added the win to her repertoire, already boasting the indoor title from 2024.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, who forged a different sporting path than her wrestler father, was one of the most prominent shot put athletes at the NCAA level. She competed in Colorado State since the 2022-23 season and won her first major title in weight throw at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in 2023. She continued her momentum and clinched the indoor title at the 2024 Nationals, achieving a distance of 18.53m.

At the 2025 NCAA Championships, Lesnar proved her prowess by throwing 19.01m to win the outdoor shot put title, the only athlete in CSU program history to finish on top in both settings.

In a recent Instagram post, the CSU Rams shared a video montage of the star athlete, chronicling her last college competition day. In the voiceover, the 23-year-old shared how her journey to the top was tough, but she beamed with confidence going into the 2025 Nationals. She also expressed that the moment was emotional, but she just focused on executing.

"My last page of me, and I'm going to just have fun. That's the process. I actually came in here and I was like, I'm going to do this thing. I walked in here with confidence. I was calm. I had won before. It's been taking a while to get back to number one again. A lot of emotion. Very, very happy. A lot of hard work. A lot of dedication. And then just executing. And not thinking. Not overthinking. Not doing too much. And I think that's what it is."

Lesnar, in her final dual meet, clocked 19.60m to break the CSU program and facility record.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, credited most of her winning campaign to her coach, Brian Bedard

Lesnar at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships - (Source: Getty)

Bedard, who was contacted by the legendary WWE wrestler to pitch for his daughter, has been a constant in Brock Lesnar's daughter's journey. He helped his tutee to several wins throughout her career, and as the latter bid farewell to her collegiate career, he received a major honor from her.

"I would not be where I am without Brian Bedard. Obviously family and teammates, but 100% this goes to my coach. And a lot of ups and downs that we've had together and worked through together. We know that this will live for me. There's more to come."

Brock Lesnar's daughter attended the Alexandria Area High School in Minnesota, where she set the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Track Championship Meet record in the shot put in 2019.

