"I don't know who Brock Lesnar is"- Mya Lesnar's coach shares college recruiting anecdote with the WWE star

Mya Lesnar's coach, Brian Bedard, shared an interesting anecdote in connection with her father Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is a former NCAA champion wrestler who subsequently gained fame as a popular WWE wrestler.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya is aiming to deliver her alma mater, i.e. Colorado State University their first outdoor gold medal in women's shot put at the NCAA Track and Field Championship. In a recent interview, coach Brian Bedard shared a hilarious anecdote about the WWE wrestler, and how he almost dismissed him as some random guy.

Bedard mentioned about the incident, saying:

"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE."

Bedard further added that after a quick search online by his staff members, he corrected his 'error' and contacted the Lesnars. In his words,

"Yeah, I’m interested. I’d love to have you guys come out on a visit. Brock actually recruited me!”

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar was previously a part of the Arizona State University before she joined the CSU. Notably, she had won the NCAA indoor championship for shotput last year.

Mya Lesnar opens up about making the transition from volleyball to track and field

Mya Lesnar talks about her transition from volleyball to track and field [Image Source : Getty]

Mya Lesnar talked about her transition from a volleyball enthusiast to a track and field champion. The 23-year-old shot putter previously played volleyball during her time at the Alexandria Area High School, before she formally switched to athletics around 2017.

In her interview with CTV11, Lesnar opened up about her transition as she mentioned,

"I actually started out playing volleyball, and I wanted to go to school actually to play division one volleyball, but I didn't get any offers, and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball, but um, I don't know, I just had a lot of people be like, hey, you could be really good at this, and I started taking it a little bit more seriously, and then, um, yeah, I started getting some offers for track, and I was like, okay, like I could really do do this thing, and yeah, I just fell in love with it." [0:51 onwards]

Mya Lesnar has won the Mountain West Conference title in shotput four times. She also participated at the US Olympic trials held last year, though she couldn't make the final roster as her best throw was just 16.77m.

