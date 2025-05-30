Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya raises anticipation after qualifying for 2025 NCAA track and field championships

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently made her feelings known about being qualified for the 2025 NCAA track and field championships. Lesnar is one of the most significant shot-put athletes on the Colorado State Rams track and field team.

Lesnar was last seen in action at the Mountain West Conference Championships, where she competed in the shot put event. The athlete represented Colorado State by posting a throw of 18.61m at the NWC outdoor championship to secure her fourth successive shot put title of the season.

Following this performance, the shot put athlete recently clinched a spot at the 2025 NCAA track and field championships. CSU celebrated this feat by sharing it on their Instagram handle, and Mya Lesnar raised the anticipation for the event by resharing the university's post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"See you in Eugene😈"

Mya Lesnar’s Instagram story

The 2025 NCAA outdoor track and field championships will be held on June 11-14 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Brock Lesnar's daughter has already delivered some remarkable performances this year, including the New Mexico Team Open and Don Kirby Elite Invitation, where she claimed the titles after registering throws of 18.81m and 18.23m, respectively.

When Brock Lesnar's daughter made her feelings known about transitioning from volleyball to track and field

In September 2024, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, sat for an interview with CTV11, where she opened up about her journey from being a volleyball athlete to a track and field athlete. Revealing her experience as a top track and field athlete, she made her feelings known about choosing CSU. Highlighting her coach, Brian Bedard's suggestion, and the university's strong track program, she said: (0:51 onward)

"I actually started out playing volleyball, and I wanted to go to school actually to play division one volleyball, but I didn't get any offers, and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball, but um, I don't know, I just had a lot of people be like, hey, you could be really good at this, and I started taking it a little bit more seriously, and then, um, yeah, I started getting some offers for track, and I was like, okay, like I could really do do this thing, and yeah, I just fell in love with it."

Along with her on-field heroics, Mya Lesnar also received a bunch of awards recently, including the First-Team, All-American honors in indoor and outdoor track and field in 2024. Along with this, she also became a three-time individual conference champion after winning titles in indoor and outdoor championships in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to the above, Brock Lesnar's daughter was also recently named the 2024 Sportswoman of Colorado College Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

