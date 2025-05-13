Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya expresses anticipation for upcoming meet after receiving All American honors

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, anticipated the Mountain West Conference Women's Track and Field Championships, slated for May 15-17, 2025. Mya has been the most formidable shot put athlete in the Colorado State Rams track and field squad.

Brock Lesnar, the professional Amateur wrestler and the only person to have won the primary heavyweight championships of WWE, and his ex-wife Nicole McClain welcomed Mya in 2002. Mya has inherited her father's athletic pursuits but forged her career path in track and field instead of wrestling. She attended Alexandria Area High School, setting a Central Lakes Conference Indoor Track Championship Meet record in the shot up before joining the Colorado State track and field team.

Breaking records and setting personal bests in back-to-back events, the senior is gearing up for the 2025 Mountain West Conference Women's Track and Field Championships. She shared an Instagram story, anticipating the event, and wrote:

"Conference week"

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya awaits Mountain West Outdoors; Instagram - @mya.lesnar

The 23-year-old made waves at her last home meet at the Doug Max Invitational, covering a distance of 19.60m. Her effort broke the CSU program and facility record at Jack Christenson Field. In 2025, no other female athlete achieved such a massive mark in the event.

Mya Lesnar once shared how her father and WWE legend Brock Lesnar taught her to navigate success

Lesnar at the 2024 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships - (Source: Getty)

Mya Lesnar won the shot put title at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships. In a conversation with the Denver Post, she shared that her father advised her to move past the success and keep herself grounded for future events. Detailing the conversation and how it impacted her, Mya said:

"Right after I won my NCAA title he was like, ‘Take it all in, enjoy it. And then, you know, put it away. And, you know, we move on.’ At first I was like, ‘What do you mean? I have been literally dreaming about this day and it was such an incredible moment.’ Then I kind of thought about it... that is kind of just how life happens — you win some, you lose some and it’s important to recognize all the hard work that you have put in. I think the biggest thing that he has taught me is, ‘Do not let your trophies or anything that you’ve done change you as a person."

Brock Lesnar's daughter received the Mountain West Student-Athlete of the Week for her season-best performance, throwing 19.0m at her final home meet.

