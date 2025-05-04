Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya sets major record with historic shot put throw at the last home meet at Doug Max

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, broke the shot put facility record at the Doug Max Invitational. She covered a distance of 19.60m in her last ever home meet at Colorado State University.

Brock Lesnar's daughter has been a force to be reckoned with in the shot put realm. She was a student athlete at Arizona State University, spending her freshman and sophomore years. After the 2021-22 season, she transferred to CSU, winning the weight throw title at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in February 2023. Later that year, she posted a Colorado State University women‘s shot put record-breaking performance, throwing 18.50m at the Mines Alumni Classic.

Continuing her momentum, Lesnar graced her last CSU home at the Doug Max Invitational on May 3, 2025. The 23-year-old won the title with a throw of 19.60m, breaking the facility record and earning the fourth position on the all-time NCAA list.

Brock Lesnar's daughter earned the 2024 National title with a throw of 18.53m at the 2024 NCAA Championships. She was a formidable competitor at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships as well, recording a new outdoor personal best with a throw of 19.08m.

Brock Lesnar's daughter once shared that she would like her father to cheer her on instead of taking the spotlight

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya at the 2024 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships - (Source: Getty)

Brock Lesnar, the retired UFC Heavyweight champion, welcomed Mya with his former wife, Nicole McClain, in 2002. Mya followed her father's athletic footsteps but chose a different career path. In a 2024 interview, ahead of the US Olympic trials, the shot put student-athlete expressed her desire to forge a name for herself instead of being in her father's shadow. Instead, she would want the former professional wrestler to support her from afar.

"I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me. I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now me kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool."

Mya started her season with a dominant win at the 2025 Don Kirby Invitational. She earned the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honor from the Mountain West Conference as he moved up her college's shot put leaderboard.

