After flipping commitment from Clemson, LSU Tigers' Molly Brinkman makes her feelings known as she embarks on next chapter

The LSU Tigers have recruited a new powerhouse gymnast in Molly Brinkman. The Arizona native signed with LSU on May 7 after flipping her commitment from Clemson University in November.

Ad

Making the list of top 30 gymnasts in the country, Brinkman is rated as a four-star recruit by College Gym News. The 2025 Arizona State Championship was a crucial victory in Brinkman's career, as she won gold in multiple events for her Gold Medal Gymnastics team. She has a career high of 38.925 in the all-around, 9.925 on floor, 9.95 on vault, 9.75 on bars, 9.65 on beam.

Molly Brinkman was set to join Clemson, before the program parted ways with its head coach and allowed the gymnast to sign with LSU.

Ad

Trending

Brinkman shared an emotional note for her former team and looked ahead to her next chapter with the LSU Tigers:

"Thank you for everything JO 🫶🏻 Onto the next chapter… GEAUX TIGERS 💜🐅"

Ad

Molly Brinkman had committed to Clemson University in November last year, but withdrew her commitment after the program parted ways with head coach Amy Smith. Brinkman will now hope to lead LSU back to the NCAA Championship after the Tigers failed to retain their title last season.

Molly Brinkman shares why she chose LSU Tigers as program says goodbye to the senior team

Molly Brinkman joined the stellar 2025 class of the LSU Tigers, alongside star gymnasts like Nina Ballou, Haley Mustari and Elyse Wenner. She opened up about her decision to join LSU and shared via the program's website:

Ad

“I chose LSU because it has been the environment and culture I have always looked for. When I visited Louisiana for a meet as a young girl, I knew there was something special about this place. Talking to the coaches and hearing about the community made me feel like home. I feel like God led me to this incredible program and I am so grateful to be a part of it! Geaux Tigers!”

Ad

The LSU Tigers also bid goodbye to the program's senior gymnasts, Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, and Sierra Ballard. The Tigers hailed the seniors as legends in an emotional post on Instagram:

"Forever Legends. Forever LSU. We can’t say thank you enough to this group who made history and forever left their mark on this program 💜"

Seniors Aleah Finnegan, KJ Johnson, Tori Tatum, Chase Brock, Alexis Jeffrey, Alyona Shchennikova and Kathryn Weilbacher also said goodbye to the team. These gymnasts impacted the program, playing an instrumental role in the growth of the LSU Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More