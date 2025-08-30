After heartbreaking exit from Paris Olympics, Shaunae Miller-Uibo misses Worlds qualification for first time since 2011

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo is set to be out of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. Notably, this will be the first World Championships event without Miller-Uibo since 2011 in Daegu.

The Bahamian sprinter also had a rough patch last year at the 2024 Olympics, when she couldn't even reach the finals of the 400m. Moreover, she also eventually failed to defend the title that she had won back-to-back in quadrennial games in 2020 and 2016.

Miller-Uibo's disappointment has prevailed this year, as she failed to qualify for the Worlds after not meeting the required qualifying run time of 50.75 seconds. Her best this season is 51.27 seconds, which she achieved at the Guatemalan Championships (her last chance for qualification) earlier this month, and was quite short of the required time for qualification.

Owing to this, Miller-Uibo's name will be missing from the Bahamas team during the World Championships next month.

Track & Field Gazette @TrackGazette Shaunae Miller-Uibo 🇧🇸 to miss the World Athletics Championships for the first time since 2011 (when she was aged 17)! ​ In her last attempt to hit the qualifying standard of 50.75s at the Guatemalan Championships in Quetzaltenango, she ran a Season's Best (SB) of 51.27s.

Notably, Miller-Uibo has a fantastic record in the World event and has clinched medals for her nation in every edition of the event she has competed in, except 2013 and 2023, where she finished 4th in the 200m race.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo's heroics in this competition include a 400m gold medal in 2022 and two silver medals in the discipline in 2015 and 2019. Her only 200m medal in this competition came in 2017 when she won the bronze medal.

When Shaunae Miller-Uibo opened up about her difficult Olympic season last year

Shaunae Miller-Uibo waving to her fans. (Image via: Getty)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo addressed the challenges that she faced during her Olympic season last year. The Bahamian sprinter spoke in an interview during the quadrennial games, stating that several injuries at the start of the season and at the World Relays hampered her momentum on the track immensely.

Additionally, Miller-Uibo also mentioned that due to these injuries, her season was an immense challenge for her. She said last year, via SportsMax TV:

"It's been a pretty tough year with injuries, we had knee surgery earlier in January and we were able to slowly get things back in time for World Relays and then after we had a tear in the hamstring. So, it's been a constant battle trying to get things back in together."

Notably, despite her struggles, Shaunae Miller-Uibo clinched a top-podium finish for the Bahamas in the Mixed 4x400m event during the World Relays last year.

