  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • After heartbreaking injury leading to surgery and Olympic setback, Skye Blakely confirms comeback in 2025 season

After heartbreaking injury leading to surgery and Olympic setback, Skye Blakely confirms comeback in 2025 season

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:00 GMT
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty
The American gymnast Skye Blakely - Source: Getty

The American gymnast, Skye Blakely, is all set to return to elite gymnastics almost a year after her withdrawal from the Olympics due to an upsetting injury. The gymnast had to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury that led to her taking a break from the sport for around six months.

Ad

Blakely's Olympic dreams came to an end in 2024 even after she earned her spot to compete in Paris. She delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, which was held in June 2024, as she clinched a silver medal in the all-around event, and along with this, she also bagged a bronze medal in the uneven bars exercise.

However, things took an unfortunate turn while she was training for the double layout on the floor; amid the trials, she ruptured her right Achilles tendon and was immediately lifted off the floor. She was forced to withdraw from the Summer Games and underwent surgery for her injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Almost a year after this heartbreaking incident, the American is all set to make a comeback to the competitive mat with her participation in the US Gymnastics Championships 2025.

USA Gymnastics recently shared the list of the qualified gymnasts expected to compete at the championships, and in the senior women category, Blakely is on the top of the list. Here is the complete list of both the men's and women's categories:

Ad

The 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships is slated for August 7-10 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Smoothie King Center.

Skye Blakely revealed her plans for the elite gymnastics in 2025

After sustaining an injury at the Olympic Trials, Skye Blakely turned to collegiate gymnastics, as just after a few months of surgery, she started competing for the Gators. However, the 2025 season is expected to be her comeback to elite gymnastics.

Ad

In February 2025, she sat for an interview with Olympics.com, where she opened up about her plans for the 2025 season. Blakely spoke about how she did not feel ready to compete in the all-around yet; however, the uneven bars and balance beam are on her cards for the elite events this year.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been considering. All-around is something that I’m not quite sure about, but I have thought about bars or beam. But most importantly, I want to get back healthy first and stay healthy. I just want to see how each month progresses, how I’m feeling and how my Achilles is doing. When it gets closer to summertime, I’ll start making some plans based on how I’m feeling," said Skye Blakely.

Post her surgery, Skye Blakely has been sharing her improvement updates on social media, as 10 months after her surgery, she shared a major update on her situation by uploading a video of herself, where she was seen doing a complicated routine on the uneven bars and revealed that it was the first time she had been successful in completing the move.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications