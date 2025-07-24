After heartbreaking injury leading to surgery and Olympic setback, Skye Blakely confirms comeback in 2025 season

The American gymnast, Skye Blakely, is all set to return to elite gymnastics almost a year after her withdrawal from the Olympics due to an upsetting injury. The gymnast had to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury that led to her taking a break from the sport for around six months.Blakely's Olympic dreams came to an end in 2024 even after she earned her spot to compete in Paris. She delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, which was held in June 2024, as she clinched a silver medal in the all-around event, and along with this, she also bagged a bronze medal in the uneven bars exercise.However, things took an unfortunate turn while she was training for the double layout on the floor; amid the trials, she ruptured her right Achilles tendon and was immediately lifted off the floor. She was forced to withdraw from the Summer Games and underwent surgery for her injury.Almost a year after this heartbreaking incident, the American is all set to make a comeback to the competitive mat with her participation in the US Gymnastics Championships 2025.USA Gymnastics recently shared the list of the qualified gymnasts expected to compete at the championships, and in the senior women category, Blakely is on the top of the list. Here is the complete list of both the men's and women's categories: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships is slated for August 7-10 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Smoothie King Center.Skye Blakely revealed her plans for the elite gymnastics in 2025 After sustaining an injury at the Olympic Trials, Skye Blakely turned to collegiate gymnastics, as just after a few months of surgery, she started competing for the Gators. However, the 2025 season is expected to be her comeback to elite gymnastics.In February 2025, she sat for an interview with Olympics.com, where she opened up about her plans for the 2025 season. Blakely spoke about how she did not feel ready to compete in the all-around yet; however, the uneven bars and balance beam are on her cards for the elite events this year.“It’s definitely something I’ve been considering. All-around is something that I’m not quite sure about, but I have thought about bars or beam. But most importantly, I want to get back healthy first and stay healthy. I just want to see how each month progresses, how I’m feeling and how my Achilles is doing. When it gets closer to summertime, I’ll start making some plans based on how I’m feeling,&quot; said Skye Blakely. Post her surgery, Skye Blakely has been sharing her improvement updates on social media, as 10 months after her surgery, she shared a major update on her situation by uploading a video of herself, where she was seen doing a complicated routine on the uneven bars and revealed that it was the first time she had been successful in completing the move.