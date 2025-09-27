After heartbreaking loss at World Championships, Jakob Ingebrigtsen enjoys family time before returning to train for the upcoming season

Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen spent some quality time with his loved ones before returning to training for the upcoming season. Ingebrigtsen had a forgettable outing at the World Championships, as he returned empty-handed for the first time since the 2022 edition.Ingebrigtsen uploaded some snaps from his Tokyo visit, which included his wife Elisabeth Asserson and his daughter, Filippa. The former Olympic champion also revealed that he will be resuming his winter training from Monday onwards.The Norwegian runner wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,&quot;An amazing last few days in Tokyo with 3 of my favourite things. My family, cars and Pokémon 🥰Ready to go home, winter training starts Monday 📈&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIngebrigtsen opened up about the recurring injuries that had severely impacted his performances this year. In his conversation with Athletics Weekly at the World Championships, the Norwegian runner said,&quot;It's just a mask you put on to hide your true feelings. Being injured is a big part of the sport and a big challenge, especially with being out for a long period and having some good days, and then you get hit in the face, you know, time after time, and setback after setback. It's all about how you try to conquer the setback and try to get back at the same time. I'm very happy to be on the sideline and also feeling improvement, and I feel strong every day.&quot;Jakob Ingebrigtsen couldn't make it to the finals of the men's 1500m event at the Tokyo World Championships. While he made it to the finals of the men's 5000m event, the Norwegian runner finished a disappointing 10th overall.Jakob Ingebrigtsen's performances in the 2025 seasonA glimpse of Jakob Ingebrigtsen's performances in the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]Jakob Ingebrigtsen had a topsy-turvy ride in the 2025 season. Though he began the 2025 season with a bang, an Achilles tendon injury ruined his chances at both the Wanda Diamond League and the World Championships held in Tokyo.The Norwegian middle-distance runner opened his account at the European Athletics Indoor Championships held in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Ingebrigtsen won both the men's 1500m as well as the men's 3000m events [short track].Jakob Ingebrigtsen won two gold medals at the World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing, China. The Norwegian runner won the men's 1500m and the men's 3000m event, and it looked like the sky was the limit for him.However, in May 2025, the runner announced that he was suffering from a strained Achilles tendon, which impacted his performance. Even though he did everything possible to get back on track, Jakob Ingebrigtsen couldn't make it big at the World Championships in Tokyo this time. For the first time since the Eugene edition held in 2022, the Norwegian runner returned without a medal from the men's 1500m and the men's 5000m events.