After heartbreaking Paris Olympics miss, Shaunae Miller-Uibo shares first glimpses of her return to training

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has shared glimpses of her return to the track as she prepares for the 2025 season. A few months ago, her father and coach, Shaun Miller, said the plan was for her to return to competition by June this year, and she has since resumed training. However, she is yet to line up for her first race since her exit from the Paris Olympics.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo won her first Olympic gold in the 400m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, defeating Allyson Felix. She returned to the Olympic stage at the Tokyo Games and successfully defended her title, clocking 48.76 seconds. With her second consecutive gold, she became only the second woman, after Marie-Jose Perec, to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the 400m category.

Following this, she was aiming for a third consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Unfortunately, in the preliminary round, she pulled up midway due to an injury. However, she completed the race by walking to the finish line. She received one more chance under the repechage system to qualify for the semifinals, but didn't advance, thus signalling the end of her Paris Olympics campaign.

Now, nearly a year later, the Bahamian sprinter shared glimpses of herself returning to training on 1st July, dropping a heart emoji in the caption of her post.

"🧡," read her caption.

She is also the 2018 Commonwealth Games 200m champion and has won four Diamond League titles.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo's father shares update on her return to track

Shaunae Miller-Uibo at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s father and coach, Shaun Miller, shared an update about her return in May 2025 via SportsMax TV. He continues to be her biggest support system as she works toward a comeback.

Shaun Miller mentioned that she would be back on track by mid-2025.

“She will probably be ready for a light race in June sometime. That’s just as much as I could pretty much say as far as where we are in training. If everything stays on schedule, you should be seeing her opening up in a very soft meet, probably somewhere in the Florida area. "

“She’s not 100 per cent right now, but she’s getting there. We’re just trying to get the wheels back on right now. She looks pretty solid in training—one or two little, small issues, but nothing much to really get worried about. Just caution right now,” he added.

He also confirmed that the primary focus is on the 400m, with health and steady recovery as top priorities.

