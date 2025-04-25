After Jordan Chiles' medal controversy, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu commits to NCAA program

Ana Barbosu, the Romanian artistic gymnast who was involved in Jordan Chiles' medal controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has officially committed to the Stanford Cardinal women's gymnastics team. Along with Barbosu, four other talented artistic gymnasts have been officially added to Stanford's women's gymnastics roster.

Ad

The rising artistic gymnast, Ana Barbosu, has won six gold medals at the Junior European Championships. She won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after a controversial decision involving the two-time Olympic medalist, Jordan Chiles. The Focsani native is also a three-time all-around champion at the Romanian Gymnastics National Championships.

The 18-year-old gymnast, Ana Barbosu, shared her thoughts on why she selected Stanford University for her collegiate career, highlighting the University's impressive balance of athletics and sports via Stanford Women’s Gymnastics' official Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

"I made the decision to choose Stanford because I wanted to prove that I am more than just a talented gymnast. The opportunities to pursue the sport I love while receiving a world-class education is truly a dream come true."

She continued,

"I am eager to give my absolute best to the team so we can fight for the NCAA National Championship title. I am truly grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend my next four years in Stanford’s prestigious environment. Can’t wait to call the Stanford campus home!”

Ad

Ad

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles won the gold medal in the team all-around event. She also competed in the floor exercise final, her initial score was revised after coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi submitted an inquiry. Her revised score earned her a bronze medal.

However, the inquiry was appealed by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, based on the inquiry being made past the given deadline of one minute. The CAS accepted that the decision was made late and reinstated Chiles' initial score, and Ana Barbosu to third place.

Ad

Jordan Chiles reflected on the support she received after losing her Olympic medal

Jordan Chiles at the Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty

The three-time World Championship medalist, Jordan Chiles, reflected on the support she received after losing her Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics during the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit.

Ad

"I do appreciate every single person that has been able to come out and say what they needed to say whether it was through social media, through news outlets, through just people texting me.... I don't think I could be where I am right now sitting up here talking to everybody, if it wasn't for everyone being right by my side," she shared [0:44 onwards]

Ad

The UCLA collegiate gymnast has won three medals at the Pan American Games, four at the Pacific Rim Championships, and five medals at the NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More