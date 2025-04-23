Jordan Chiles pays tribute to musical icon Prince following her victory at NCAA Championships

Jordan Chiles paid tribute to musical icon Prince Rogers Nelson, whose songs often featured in her gymnastics routines. Chiles recently achieved massive success at the 2025 Nationals by earning the highest all-around score in the finals and helping her team to a silver finish.

Jordan Chiles resumed her collegiate career in 2025 after taking time off in 2024 for the Paris Olympics. In the UCLA Bruins' second meet of the season, Chiles turned heads with her Prince-themed floor performance at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. The 23-year-old earned 9.975 for the routine packed with intricate maneuvers and perfect landings.

Cut to her recent Instagram story, Chiles paid tribute to Prince Rogers Nelson by sharing the post of Urban Throwbacks, which shared a picture carousel of the musical genius.

"Icon and happy I was able to use your music for my routine"

Chiles pays tribute to Prince; Instagram - @jordanchiles

Chiles scored 39.775 in the all-around in the team finals at the recently concluded 2025 NCAA Championships. Though her college team missed the top spot, Chiles' scores catapulted UCLA to the silver podium.

The two-time Olympian earned 9.9000 on vault, 9.9375 on beam, 9.9750 on floor, and 9.9625 on bars. Her mother, Gina Chiles, beamed with pride as she saw her daughter achieve success on the mat.

"Let's GOOOOOO!!" she captioned her Instagram story.

Chiles had a difficult time after her Paris Olympic stint in 2024. Though she won gold with the US women's team, she lost her floor bronze to Romania's Ana Barbosu after an extended ordeal with the CAS and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Jordan Chiles shared that she would give another shot at the NCAA Championships trophy in the next season

Jordan Chiles posing at the Big Fours - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles and her team fell short of the winning scores, thus giving the National trophy to the Oklahoma Sooners. In a recent interview with Big Gymnastics, the Olympic gold medalist expressed excitement about returning for her senior year at UCLA, rooting for the NCAA Gymnastics title.

"Oh! I'm ready, I'm definitely ready to go into next season, a lot of people did ask me, are you going to comeback? Well here's your answer, yes I'm coming back, I'm not leaving The Bruins. I definitely can't wait to see how my senior year turns out and you know, bring back that natty, for real for real this time."

Jordan Chiles released her debut memoir, I'm That Girl, in March 2025. Her idol, Beyonce, inspired her to title the book after one of the latter's songs.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More