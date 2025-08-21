After losing top spot for the second time, Noah Lyles quotes Bible verse displaying faith ahead of Diamond League Finals

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts after his appearance in the men's 100m at the Lausanne Diamond League. The American athlete clocked 10.02s to finish second and lost the top spot to Jamaica's Oblique Seville, who clinched the title after clocking 9.87s (-0.3).The American athlete had marched onto the Lausanne Diamond League after his highly anticipated clash against Kishane Thompson at the Silesia Diamond League, which was termed as an 'Olympic rematch' by fans. Despite clocking his season's best performance, Noah Lyles could not win the gold medal but was optimistic about improving his performance as the season progressed.He was set to race Kishane Thompson once again at the Lausanne Diamond League 2025; however, the Jamaican athlete announced his withdrawal days before the commencement of the event as he was experiencing 'calf-tightness.' The men's 100m at the Lausanne Diamond League kicked off in heavy rain, and Jamaica's Oblique Seville got a strong start and went on to maintain his momentum until the finish line to clinch the ultimate title.Noah Lyles penned a short message after finishing second at the Lausanne Diamond League. He quoted a Bible verse, thereby displaying his faith in patience, and shared that he will be returning to the track in the upcoming week at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.&quot;Galatians 6:9 “Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.&quot; Thank you Lusanne. We’re back next week in Zurich, Thursday, August 28, Diamond League Final 200m | 3:39p Eastern time,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe American athlete thanked his fans for their unwavering support and hoped to continue to put forward strong performances in the season.Noah Lyles opens up about his 2025 seasonNoah Lyles competes in Athletics Diamond League in Poland - Source: GettyNoah Lyles spoke about his 2025 season in a press conference and shared that it had been the 'strangest' season for him as he had competed in few races due to injuries and setbacks. The American athlete expressed that he was excited to compete against some of the best athletes in the world and test his limits.Moreover, Lyles shared that he was more motivated after his race against Kishane Thompson at the Silesia Diamond League.“This season has been the strangest I’ve had so far; I’ve never experienced a season like this. Usually, I have a lot of races under my belt, but because of my injury and setbacks, I had to wait this year. Now, I’m surprising myself with every race: I’m back and I’m more and more excited after each race. I was very motivated after Poland (9.90 on Saturday, finishing second), much faster than at the trials, and I want to keep improving before Tokyo. I’m super motivated,&quot; he said.Noah Lyles will be aiming to defend his World Championships titles later this year.