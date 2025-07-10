Noah Lyles sends a strong message ahead of his comeback after dealing with injury

Noah Lyles recently sent a strong-worded message ahead of his return to the track at the Diamond League. Lyles is yet to race in the 100m and 200m events this year. He last competed in the 400 and 4x400m relay races at the Tom Jones Memorial meet in April.

Ad

The Olympian was expected to compete at the 2025 adidas Atlanta City Games, which were held in May. However, he pulled out of the event, citing an ankle injury. Lyles hasn't lost a single 200m race at a Diamond League event since 2019. He will participate in his first 200m race of the 2025 season at the Monaco Diamond League.

The 2025 Meeting Herculis will be held on Friday, July 11, at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Lyles will vie against a star-studded lineup, including Letsile Tebogo and Jereem Richards. Ahead of his debut 200m in the 2025 season, Lyles posted the following message on Instagram, where he was seen honing his skills and strength.

Ad

Trending

"It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man. – Psalm 118:8"

Ad

His brother Josephus also commented on the post while hyping up the Olympian.

"From the ground up 🙇🏾‍♂️," he wrote.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

"You will be leaps and bounds above people" - Noah Lyles gives valuable advice to young athletes

Noah Lyles of the United States during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, MA. (Photo via Getty Images)

Noah Lyles imparted valuable advice for young athletes about being authentic. He advised them to stop trying to be like someone else and embrace their true selves, adding that it is the only path towards success.

Ad

“I always tell athletes pretty much the same thing," Lyles said (via buzzfeed.com). "They always come up to me like, 'I want to be like you.' And I'm like, 'You don't want to be like me. You want to be like you, because that's how you become like me.'”

“If you are like you, if you just own who you are, learn who you are, and love yourself and find what you love. That right there is going to carry you so much further in life than anything could truly carry you. You will be leaps and bounds above people,” he added.

Noah Lyles has secured seven World Championships and one Olympic gold medal so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More