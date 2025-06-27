After major misconduct allegations Carter Starocci gets replaced by another Wrestler at weekend camp

Carter Starocci has recently been replaced by Yianni Diakomihalis at a weekend wrestling camp in Idaho. This change took place after major misconduct allegations were made against the Penn State wrestler.
Diakomihalis will be joining the wrestling camp in Idaho, which is being held from June 27 to June 29. The camp also includes wrestlers like NCAA champion Ridge Lovett and Beau Bartlett, who represent the University of Nebraska and the Pennsylvania State University, respectively.
For the unversed, Carter Starocci was recently accused of misconduct allegations, including sexual assault. According to a report by The Daily Collegian, the five-time NCAA champion had been involved in sexually assaulting a fellow woman wrestler. The anonymous lady reported [via The Daily Collegian],
"I am doing this in an attempt to stop my assailant from attacking more young girls. He had groomed me to feel comfortable with him. The whole experience feels extremely manipulating. I didn’t (do) all the things I should’ve done to press charges against him."
Starocci was also accused of theft last year by Beau Bartlett's wife, Sydney Erin, who alleged that the Penn State wrestler was part of a police investigation. Erin accused Starocci of stealing Bartlett's accessories, which were later retrieved from the locker room.
Carter Starocci makes his stance clear on future plans after creating history at NCAA Championships
Carter Starocci shared his thoughts about his future plans after creating history at the NCAA Championships. The Penn State wrestler had ended his collegiate career on a high note by winning the NCAA championship for the fifth consecutive time.
In his conversation with FloWrestling, the NCAA champion was asked if he would continue with freestyle wrestling. In his words,
“Yeah, 100% freestyle. 86 kilograms. Okay yeah, definitely. Um, not going back down at 79. I don't know how much bigger I got, but I felt I got bigger. So I remember when I wrestled Parker [Keckeisen] at the Flo event. I'm like, damn, like, this kid's big."
Starocci further added,
"And so out there today, I felt I was bigger than him. So I've definitely grown a lot. Definitely cutting weight's not in the picture anymore."
Carter Starocci had participated in the World Team Trials, where he lost out to Kyle Dake in the finals. He was selected for the 2024-25 Penn State Athletes of the Year, overcoming volleyball player Jess Mruzik in the pursuit.