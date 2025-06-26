Months after Beau Bartlett and his wife's allegations, Carter Starocci reportedly accused of misconduct involving rape

Former Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci recently faced allegations of misconduct from an anonymous woman. According to the Daily Collegian, the five-time NCAA champion also faced allegations last year from his Nittany Lions teammate, Beau Bartlett, and his wife, Sydney Erin, who alleged that Starocci was the subject of a Penn State police investigation.
Erin shared that she conveyed the misdemeanors of Starocci to his girlfriend, which led to their break-up. A few weeks later, a couple of Bartlett's accessories were retrieved from the locker room, which also included a watch, and Starocci was one of the main accused of stealing these.
Several months after this chapter with Bartlett and his wife in an interview, the anonymous lady named Jane had said that Starocci had invited her to his house and also to the LWC sauna alone on several occasions.
She also remarked that this experience with the Penn State wrestler felt manipulative to her and added that she didn't do enough to convey charges against the wrestler. The lady said (via The Daily Collegian):
"I am doing this in an attempt to stop my assailant from attacking more young girls. He had groomed me to feel comfortable with him. The whole experience feels extremely manipulating. I didn’t (do) all the things I should’ve done to press charges against him."
As per reports, the anonymous lady has also accused Starocci of raping her twice during her time in the latter's house. Interestingly, multiple reports about sexual misconduct by Starocci have floated around Penn State for the past few years on an anonymous social media app named "YikYak".
Carter Starocci shared some advice to wrestlers aspiring for MMA careers
Carter Starocci talked about what wrestlers should do if they are trying to switch from wrestling to MMA. Notably, Starocci had also expressed his desire to join MMA after the conclusion of his collegiate stint with Penn State.
In an interview, Starocci asked the wrestlers to sort out their priorities. The 5-time NCAA champion also added that even though he was involved in MMA training across last season, his major priority was on wrestling. He said (via Martial Breakdowns YouTube, 19:30 onwards):
"I think be clear on what you want first. So, I think like not just doing whole bunch of things at once, even though I was doing MMA training during the season but the main focus was wrestling. So, that was always secondary, I always put main focus on wrestling, so something that coach Cael tells us, always be clear what you want."
During the conversation, Carter Starocci also added that after the goals are sorted, the aspiring wrestlers can just focus on working towards their MMA goal.