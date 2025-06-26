Months after Beau Bartlett and his wife's allegations, Carter Starocci reportedly accused of misconduct involving rape

Former Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci recently faced allegations of misconduct from an anonymous woman. According to the Daily Collegian, the five-time NCAA champion also faced allegations last year from his Nittany Lions teammate, Beau Bartlett, and his wife, Sydney Erin, who alleged that Starocci was the subject of a Penn State police investigation.

Erin shared that she conveyed the misdemeanors of Starocci to his girlfriend, which led to their break-up. A few weeks later, a couple of Bartlett's accessories were retrieved from the locker room, which also included a watch, and Starocci was one of the main accused of stealing these.

Several months after this chapter with Bartlett and his wife in an interview, the anonymous lady named Jane had said that Starocci had invited her to his house and also to the LWC sauna alone on several occasions.

Trending

She also remarked that this experience with the Penn State wrestler felt manipulative to her and added that she didn't do enough to convey charges against the wrestler. The lady said (via The Daily Collegian):

"I am doing this in an attempt to stop my assailant from attacking more young girls. He had groomed me to feel comfortable with him. The whole experience feels extremely manipulating. I didn’t (do) all the things I should’ve done to press charges against him."

As per reports, the anonymous lady has also accused Starocci of raping her twice during her time in the latter's house. Interestingly, multiple reports about sexual misconduct by Starocci have floated around Penn State for the past few years on an anonymous social media app named "YikYak".

Carter Starocci shared some advice to wrestlers aspiring for MMA careers

Carter Starocci (Image via: Getty)

Carter Starocci talked about what wrestlers should do if they are trying to switch from wrestling to MMA. Notably, Starocci had also expressed his desire to join MMA after the conclusion of his collegiate stint with Penn State.

In an interview, Starocci asked the wrestlers to sort out their priorities. The 5-time NCAA champion also added that even though he was involved in MMA training across last season, his major priority was on wrestling. He said (via Martial Breakdowns YouTube, 19:30 onwards):

"I think be clear on what you want first. So, I think like not just doing whole bunch of things at once, even though I was doing MMA training during the season but the main focus was wrestling. So, that was always secondary, I always put main focus on wrestling, so something that coach Cael tells us, always be clear what you want."

During the conversation, Carter Starocci also added that after the goals are sorted, the aspiring wrestlers can just focus on working towards their MMA goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More