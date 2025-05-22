After missing Mirrorball trophy with Ilona Maher in Season 33, Alan Bersten drops 4-word reaction on Alix Earle joining coming season

Choreographer Alan Bersten recently shared his thoughts about influencer Alix Earle joining the 34th season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. Bersten had previously teamed up with Olympic medalist rugby player Ilona Maher in the 33rd season last year, where they missed the Mirrorball trophy by a whisker. Bersten and Maher performed superbly on the show but finished as runner-ups to Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

Ad

For the unversed, Alix Ashley Earle gained popularity for the Alix Earle effect she generated on the social media app TikTok. Under this phenomenon, whatever product the influencer endorsed was sold out within hours, if not days.

Bersten dropped a four-word reaction on his Instagram story about Earle joining the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars.

"Welcome to the ballroom @alix_earle"

Screengrab of Alan Bersten's response to Alix Earle joining Dancing with the Stars [Image Source: IG/@alanbersten]

Bersten faced a personal setback a couple of days ago. His wallet was stolen in Los Angeles. The choreographer talked about it in his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"This is the worst day. I just went for a run, in like, Hollywood, my wallet got stolen out of my car. Somebody went and made a purchase at Best Buy. Best Buy won't help. I went to the police department, they told me they can't help until I do something online. I am at the police department; why can't I file a report there. This is unbelievable."

Ad

Alan Bersten was last seen at the DWTS Live Tour, which concluded at Rosemont in Illinois on April 19.

Alan Bersten makes feelings known for Ilona Maher as he reflects on their DWTS journey

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten at Dancing with the Stars Season 33 [Image Source: Instagram/@alanbersten]

Alan Bersten opened up about his equation with Olympic medalist Ilona Maher, especially during the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars. In a long, emotional post on his Instagram profile during early 2025, Bersten wrote,

Ad

"I can’t put into words how special 2024 was for me! Not only did I have the best season ever with @ilonamaher but made a friend for life!! I also got @jeffbersten and truthfully I don’t know how I got so lucky. Plus I travelled to England and went into a real phone booth. Who would have thought?!"

Ad

Though the dancing duo had a wobbly start, Maher and Bersten made it to the grand finale. Maher wrote back on her Instagram profile,

"I wanted to dedicate this dance to the best partner I could have hoped for on this show, Alan. This experience has been one I will remember for the rest of my life with fondness because of what you made it for me. It has not always been easy and I still can’t figure out how to finish my arms but every hour with you in the studio has been a pleasure. Let’s give it our all this week one last time".

Ad

Maher and Bersten delighted fans with their performances during the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson emerged as the winners by virtue of audience vote.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More