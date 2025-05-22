”Worst day”- Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten reveals heartbreaking robbery incident that led him to lose trust in LA Police Department

Ilona Maher's Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, recently faced an unfortunate robbery incident. He opened up about it, revealing that he has lost trust in the LA police department.

Maher came under the spotlight after delivering an impressive performance at the Paris Olympics, which saw her and her team win a bronze medal against Australia. Following this, she was offered participation in DWTS, where she was paired with Bersten, and the duo produced stunning dance routines throughout the entire season. They reached the finals and earned a second-place finish on November 26, 2024.

Following this, they reunited in the DWTS tour and podcasts; however, they are currently busy with their respective careers. Amid this, Bersten recently shared a video on his Instagram story, opening up about his worst day. He revealed that his wallet was stolen, and he tried his best to find a quick solution, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not help him, leading to him losing trust in them. He elaborated:

"This is the worst day. I just went for a run, in like, Hollywood, my wallet got stolen out of my car. Somebody went and made a purchase at Best Buy. Best Buy won't help. I went to the police department, they told me they can't help until I do something online. I am at the police department; why can't I file a report there. This is unbelievable," said Bersten.

Alan Bersten’s Instagram story

Following this, he shared another video where he thanked his followers for suggesting he cancel all his cards. Additionally, hev voiced his disappointment with American Express and the LA Police Department, after his heartbreaking experience.

Ilona Maher's dance partner opened up about what made their relationship special

While the Dancing With the Stars tour was underway, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten reunited as they appeared in the talk show 'House of Maher,' hosted by the athlete and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. The pro dancer was asked about his bond with the rugby player and what made it special. Opening up about it, he revealed that they did almost everything together during the show, and they became good friends.

"Some seasons, you know, you just do your job, you go in, you rehearse, and you leave. I feel like we became friends. We went to rest, we went to eat all the time, we went to the spa all the time, we worked out together. It was more than like oh, let's just dance, and I think that's what made the relationship really fun and the partnership really good," said Ilona Maher's dance partner.

"It's weird because again, I've done this so many times , you never know what to expect. So, I got very lucky with you, Ilona," he added.

After the conclusion of the 33rd season of DWTS, Ilona Maher penned a heartfelt note for Bersten on Instagram, opening up about the special bond they shared during the show.

