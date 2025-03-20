Ilona Maher makes feelings known as DWTS partner Alan Bersten hits the gym amid tour

Ilona Maher recently left an amusing comment on her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten's latest workout post. The rugby player was offered participation in the show after her successful campaign at the 2024 Summer Games.

Maher recently bid farewell to the women's rugby club, Bristol Bears, with whom she had signed a three-month contract. Currently, she is associated with the Rugby 15s and is gearing up to represent the USA at the 2025 World Cup. However, before reaching such heights in the sport, she solidified her legacy by competing at the Paris Olympics.

In the event, her team faced Australia in the bronze medal match and emerged victorious with a score of 14-12. It was the first-ever Olympic medal for the USA in this sport. After this, she participated in the Dancing With the Stars show and was paired with Bersten. The duo won second place in the competition and formed a good bond while working together for the show.

Bersten, currently on the DWTS tour, recently posted a photo dump showcasing his daily activities, featuring gym workouts, time with his pet, and moments from the DWTS tour. He captioned the post, promoting headphones that he wore in each picture.

The first picture of him working out caught the eye of Maher, who commented,

"Good to see you working out. was afraid you wouldn’t be able to keep up with me in the gym anymore," wrote Ilona Maher.

Maher's comment on Instagram

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, opened up about his friendship with the player

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, shared a heartfelt post on social media during the initial days of January 2025. He uploaded a bunch of pictures, showcasing a glimpse from the show and time with his pet, whom he welcomed home in October 2024. He added a heartfelt note in the caption, highlighting his friendship with Ilona Maher.

The very first picture was of them posing together, and the caption read:

"I can’t put into words how special 2024 was for me! Not only did I have the best season ever with @ilonamaher and made a friend for life!! I also got @jeffbersten and truthfully I don’t know how I got so lucky. Plus I travelled to england and went into a real phone booth. Who would have thought?!" said Ilona Maher's DWTS partner.

Showcasing gratitude, he added:

"I am so grateful and thankful for this incredible year and all the joy it’s brought me! I want to thank everyone who’s been there for me and just want to wish everyone reading this a very happy new year!"

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten delivered multiple impressive performances together at DWTS, including several stunts. In the Disney week, their performance was inspired by Luisa, where the rugby player lifted Bersten on her shoulders.

