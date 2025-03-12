Ilona Maher's DWTS partner makes his feelings known as Olympian shows off newly launched Adidas rugby gear after signing partnership deal

Olympic medalist rugby player Ilona Maher recently signed a multi-year partnership with Adidas. Her Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten reacted to her Instagram post of the same, which featured the rugby star in Adidas clothes and her newly launched boots.

The German iconic footwear and athletic apparel company recently announced Ilona Maher’s addition to their elite athlete roster. The prominent rugby player recently shared her thoughts on her Instagram post, which mentioned:

“All mine. Thank you @adidas @adidasrugby for the most amazing welcome to the family gift. Can’t wait to get this partnership started.”

To this post, her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, expressed his thoughts:

“I think I need a pair”

Ilona Maher's post featuring Alan Bersten's comments - Source: via @ilonamaher on Instagram

Ilona Maher participated in the 33rd season of the reality television show “Dancing with the Stars” with professional Latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten and finished the show as the runner-up. During the show, she became the first female partner to lift her male partner.

Coming to her multi-year partnership with Adidas, the multinational corporation will support Maher with its athletic leisurewear and assist her in her on- and off-field endeavors. According to Adidas, the rugby player will serve as a novel face for the launch of brand-new women’s rugby shoes. She will also join other decorated female rugby athletes as part of the brand's distinguished entourage.

Ilona Maher reflects on being a spokesperson for body positivity

Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher has become one of the most successful rugby players with her personal and professional successes. She has amassed 4.9 million followers on Instagram and frequently speaks of body positivity and women’s sports. During her interview with FanSided, the player shared her thoughts on being an advocate for body positivity.

“I never made it my goal to be that sort of body-positive person. I realized that people who I thought were the most attractive, the hottest people, were also so insecure. So I was like, how brave it would be to actually just kind of appreciate your body and to think that it's cool and and all right for what it's doing for you,” she shared [8:23 onwards].

She continued:

“So I think I like to be relatable because I know we're all special and unique in our own way. So for me, it was just like the brave step to show that your body is so much more than just something to be looked at.”

Maher joined the Premiership Women's Rugby League side Bristol Bears in December last year. In her seven matches, she scored four ties and assisted the team in reaching the semi-final playoffs. The Bears lost their playoff game to Gloucester-Hartpury with a concluding score of 36-20, as Maher scored in her final match with the outfit.

