Ilona Maher shares glimpses of fun karaoke session with Bristol Bears teammate after emotional final game for club

Ilona Maher has shared some cheerful glimpses of her having a fun karaoke session with her Bristol Bears teammate. This comes after she played her farewell game for the Bears last week, losing to Gloucester-Hartpury in the PWR semifinals.

Maher's farewell was full of emotions and tears but now she seems to live these moments with her friends to the fullest. She had fun watching her Bears teammate Jenna Devara sing during a karaoke session. Maher danced to the beats and enjoyed a few drinks as well.

"Can we all take a moment and acknowledge how good @jennadevera_ sang that?!?!?," she captioned the post

Maher showcased her short but impactful stint with the Bristol Bears and played her last game for them on Sunday, March 2. Although the game ended in a 36-20 loss to Gloucester at Queensholm, she left a lasting legacy during her stay with the club.

Maher was part of the USA's bronze-winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following her Olympic campaign, she is the most followed rugby player on the internet, with around 8.5 million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Ilona Maher shares her future plans after concluding her PWR campaign with the Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher during Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher is arguably the most influential rugby player in the world at the moment. After playing her last game for Bristol Bears on Sunday, she plans to compete for the USA Rugby team in the Pacific Four series and then the Rugby World Cup.

"We start with the Pac Four with USA 15s and I hope I've proven myself in this space to vie for a roster spot in the USA team and I hope I'll be selected for that. It'll be a lot of continuing to learn the game and put myself in the position to make a roster for the World Cup but also be the best player I can be in the World Cup," Ilona Maher told BBC

Maher won bronze at the Paris Olympics last summer as part of the USA team and joined Bristol to prepare for the 2025 Rugby World Cup, which is set to take place in England from August 22 to September 27. The American Eagles are drawn against Australia, England, and Samoa in Pool A and will play their first match against England on August 23.

