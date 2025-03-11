Mikaela Shiffrin gives her description of Ilona Maher after meeting rugby star at Adidas event

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about meeting the rugby player, Ilona Maher, at the Adidas event in a recent update. The American skier recently achieved a historical feat of 100 World Cup wins.

Shiffrin solidified her legacy in the sport by earning 156 podium finishes on March 9 at the slalom race in Sweden. She finished in third place by clocking 1:42.27 being bested by Austrian skiers Katharina Truppe and Katharina Liensberger, who claimed first and second place, respectively.

A few days after this achievement, the American made her appearance at an Adidas event, where she was accompanied by several other renowned sports personalities. One among them was the rugby player, Ilona Maher. The skier made her feelings known about this meet-up by sharing a picture with Maher on her Instagram story, where both the athletes donned Adidas outfits. The story's caption read:

"....And ran into this absolute badass @ilonamaher"

Shiffrin's Instagram story with Mikaela Shiffrin

Ahead of meeting the rugby player, Shiffrin also shared the pictures of meeting the NFL player Tyreek Hill and former racing driver Toto Wolff at the Adidas' event. Opening up about this meeting, she wrote in the caption:

"In pretty fast company over here at @adidas."

Along with 156 podium finishes, Shiffrin also reached her 100th World Cup win on February 23 in Sestriere.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about making a comeback after injury

American skier, Shiffrin - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin met a severe accident at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Killington and sustained major injuries. She suffered an abrasion on her hip that restricted her movement and led her to undergo surgery to treat a blood clot in her deep puncture wound. The American also had to attend a six-week rehabilitation program and made a comeback to the sport after recovering from the injury.

She recently attended the 'We Need to Talk' show, where she made her feelings known about making a comeback to the slopes. She revealed that she tracked her progress and decided to challenge herself by competing in this season.

"I think as soon as I kind of realised that there are a lot of checkpoints along the way in this rehab and just kind of okay how's oblique healing, when can I start activating those muscles, working through isometric work and then rotational and all these different checkpoints and as I was working through them we were getting a better gauge about when realistically return to getting on my skis and then potentially back to training and then potentially back to racing," Mikaela Shiffrin said.

She added:

"As it became more clear that physically I might be able to withstand racing again this season, I couldn't imagine not trying, and even though this has been challenging to return, I prefer to be much aware of these challenges than beginning next season."

Mikaela Shiffrin was recently lauded by Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, for earning 156 podium finishes.

