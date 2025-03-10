Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts as $8,000,000-worth Mikaela Shiffrin sets historic World Cup podium record

Rennae Stubbs recently recognized Mikaela Shiffrin's latest accomplishment through her Instagram handle. The Alpine World Cup skier recently became the professional with the most podiums in history, breaking the record previously held by Swedish icon Ingemar Stenmark. The victory will allow Shiffrin to expand a legacy that already places her in the conversation regarding the greatest-ever skier.

The pressure is heating up for Mikaela Shiffrin as the slalom that will conclude this World Cup season will take place at the end of this month in Sun Valley. The athlete is within a few points of the lead and, subsequently, another trophy for her already impressive record.

Rennae Stubbs brought attention to what Mikaela Shiffrin obtained over the weekend through an Instagram story. In the image, the retired professional tennis player called the World Cup alpine skier the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time).

"All she does is break records. Truly the GOAT🐐," she wrote on her story congratulating Shiffrin.

Rennae Stubbs celebrates Mikaela Shiffrin's latest accomplishment - Source: via @rennaestubbs on Instagram

The social media post by Stubbs wasn't the only recent connection between the skier and the world of professional tennis. The American athlete, worth $8,000,000 (according to Celebrity Net Worth), also received a heartfelt message from Billie Jean King after she broke the record for most World Cup podiums.

What has Rennae Stubbs been up to lately?

Business of Women Sports Summit - Source: Getty

It's been a while since Rennae Stubbs stepped away from the tennis courts, but the retired player has remained relevant in the landscape of the sport. In one of her latest posts on X (formerly Twitter), Stubbs talked about the current administration in the United States government. The Australian used her social media accounts to express her opinions regarding Donald Trump and his recent comments regarding the use of "transgender mice".

It turns out that the United States government wasn't using transgender mice. Donald Trump's comments were actually referring to research connected to transgenic mice. Stubbs was quick to point out the inconsistency in the politician's comments, joining Martina Navratilova in her stance against the president.

Rennae Stubbs was also vocal about a recent incident that involved Luka Doncic and Al Horford during a Lakers vs. Celtics basketball game. The retired tennis player was confident while saying that Horford "deliberately hurt" Doncic during the encounter between the two teams.

Stubbs is also known for the period after her retirement, during which she worked as Serena Williams' coach. Her guidance helped the 23-time Grand Slam winner obtain some of the achievements that led her to be considered one of the best tennis players of all time.

