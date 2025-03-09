Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs says $75,000,000-worth Luka Doncic was 'deliberately' hurt by AI Horford during Lakers vs Celtics

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs felt that Al Horford “deliberately” knocked Luka Doncic in the face during the Boston Celtics’ NBA match against the Los Angeles Lakers at the TD Garden in Boston. Horford starred with 14 points as the Celtics used their home advantage to seal a 111-101 win over the Lakers.

The incident occurred in the first quarter, with the Celtics trailing by two points at 21-23. Doncic was trying to make room for a three-pointer when Jaylen Brown stole the ball from the Slovenian. Brown raced down the court and laid off a neat pass for Horford, who made no mistake and leaped in for a dunk to level the scoreline.

However, as he swung around while holding the rim, Horford’s knee caught Doncic square in the face, and the latter collapsed to the floor. Doncic, who has a net worth of $75,000,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth), made a swift recovery as he went on to score 34 points on the night, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Lakers to the win.

Rennae Stubbs, who has won four Grand Slam doubles titles, opined that Al Horford had struck Luka Doncic on purpose. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stubbs wrote:

“That knee looked deliberate”

All eyes have been on Doncic since his trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, which is widely considered among the most shocking moves in NBA history. He has made a brilliant start to his Los Angeles Lakers career and has broken numerous records, with the Lakers currently placed third in the Western Conference.

Rennae Stubbs gives her take on Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik's controversial incident in Dubai

Rennae Stubbs has coached the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard. Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik were involved in a controversial incident during their recent clash at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The incident occurred in the tie-break of the first set when Bublik hit a smash towards the Canadian's backhand.

Auger-Aliassime tracked back to return the ball, but the ball girl positioned there moved forward to collect the ball and thus impeded him from playing the return. He asked for the incident to be referred, and the umpire ordered the point to be replayed, much to Bublik's disgust.

Giving her take on the incident, Rennae Stubbs wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Correct decision from the umpire. Unfortunate because chances are he would have still won the point Bublik but it was correct. Also I love when @felixtennis get punchy!!"

Post her playing days, Stubbs has become a notable commentator and television pundit. She is a popular tennis analyst and is currently with ESPN and also runs her podcast called "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast."

