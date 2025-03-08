Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs joins Martina Navratilova in slamming Donald Trump after controversial 'transgender mice' comments

Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her opinion regarding the United States economy during Donald Trump's second term as President, specifically this week's comments by the president. He was concerned that the United States had spent millions of dollars on a project related to "transgender mice".

The retired WTA player doesn't agree with how the politician has been handling the country over the past few weeks. Stubbs took some time to comment on what the United States looks like under Trump.

Donald Trump became the President of the United States for the second time after defeating Kamala Harris during last year's election. Over the past couple of months, several changes have taken place in the country's economy and daily life. Prices for basic items such as eggs and gasoline have gone up. New politics removing support for minorities in the workplace have also been established.

Rennae Stubbs wrote on X, "The stock market is PLUNGING! Inflations getting worse, he wants my social sec. $ & he’s siding with dictators over independent democracies, thinks we are turning mice transgender (transgenic look it up) & y’all thought the 6 x bankrupted, 34 felony guy was the dude for us?"

Rennae Stubbs used her social media account to express her opinion regarding what is taking place in the United States over Trump's second administration. This is similar to what Martina Navratilova recently expressed regarding the controversial politician. Stubbs even called out the United States government for not realizing that the "transgender" mice they were attempting to eliminate from their budget were actually a research project for transgenic mice.

The retired tennis player also pointed out how Donald Trump's multiple business affairs turned out to be failures. Stubbs questioned that, if the businessman wasn't able to take care of his own enterprises, how was he going to take care of one of the biggest countries on the planet?

Rennae Stubbs' accomplishments on the court

Business of Women Sports Summit - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs spent plenty of time working as Serena Williams' coach. The working relationship between the pair allowed Williams to obtain some of the achievements that eventually turned her into one of the best professional tennis players in history. Williams walked away from the courts with 23 Grand Slam titles to her name.

While Stubbs never got to win a singles Grand Slam title throughout her career, the Australian stole the spotlight in many other WTA events. Stubbs took home the trophy at the 2000 edition of the Australian Open in the doubles category, thanks to her partnership with Lisa Raymond.

Stubbs managed to become an icon in both women's doubles and mixed doubles. The player emerged victorious in four separate Grand Slam events in the women's doubles field, but, unfortunately, the Roland Garros remained elusive for Stubbs.

