Martina Navratilova accuses Donald Trump of trying to "reorganize world order" after "stabbing" Ukraine's Zelenskyy in the back

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has again criticized Donald Trump in light of his altercation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oval Office. Navratilova made Zelenskyy's suit reference and accused Trump of stabbing Ukraine and "reorganizing world order."

Ad

Trump and Zelenskyy's conversation at the Oval Office on February 28 made waves globally. Moreover, Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance was also present during the interaction, which eventually turned into an altercation.

While Vance advocated diplomacy as a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy remained firm on not backing down amidst the war. Vance saw this as disrespectful, a view Trump supported, causing tensions between the two parties.

Ad

Trending

Besides, while greeting Zelenskyy before their meeting in Washington, Trump commented on the Ukrainian president's attire, saying, "You're all dressed up today." Furthermore, Brian Glenn, a reporter from the conservative cable network, also questioned the 47-year-old about not wearing a suit despite being at the highest level of his country.

Since the outbreak of the war, Zelenskyy has been wearing simple sweatshirts with the Ukrainian trident symbol along with cargo pants.

Ad

Navratilova, a fierce critic of Trump, later shared her take on the incident. The 68-year-old questioned whether wearing a suit would have prevented Trump from betraying Ukraine and reshaping the global order.

"Let me ask this to the MAGA world- if Zelenskyy wore a really nice suit and tie and knelt in front of trump, that would have stopped trump from stabbing Ukraine in the back , giving it all the support to end the war fairly and stopped trump from trying to reorganize world order???" She wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This was a total setup" - Martina Navratilova on the Trump - Zelenskyy altercation

Martina Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Image Source: Getty

An X account shared a detailed thread, arguing that the altercation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn't spontaneous but planned. The user accused the 78-year-old of "setting up a fake conflict" and joining hands with Russia.

Ad

Eighteen-time Major champion Martina Navratilova echoed the sentiment, writing:

"This was a total setup"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy was also dissatisfied with how the meeting went, describing it as "regrettable."

Navratilova has frequently criticized Trump, notably since the United States presidential elections. The 78-year-old led the Republicans to victory on, November 5, which disappointed the Czech-American.

"Fear and anger won," Navratilova wrote on X. "And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true…"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Navratilova also agreed with a Ukrainian daily's claim that America's leadership has switched sides, but its citizens have not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback