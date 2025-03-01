Martina Navratilova accuses Donald Trump and JD Vance of "set up" after heated attack against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Martina Navratilova accused US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance of setting up the heated attack against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The altercation between the world leaders at the Oval Office is all over the media with questions raised against Trump and Vance's conduct.

On Friday, February 28, world media was shocked when US leaders Trump and Vance openly raised their voices against Zelenskyy during their discussion of the Russia-Ukraine war. The Oval Office witnessed something never seen before as a foreign leader's voice was being suppressed in front of reporters.

During the meeting, which started on a friendly note, Vance emphasized diplomacy while Zelenskyy questioned its effectiveness. As the exchange escalated, Vance accused Zelensky of being disrespectful, while Trump also echoed similar feelings.

An X account created a lengthy thread about why they felt the whole altercation was "staged, scripted" and that it "had a deliberate purpose." It believed that the heated exchange was a ruse for Trump and the USA to start favoring Russia in the ongoing conflict.

Reacting to the thread, American tennis icon, Martina Navratilova wrote:

"This was a total setup"

Afterward, Trump declared on social media that Zelensky "is not ready for peace" and can return "when he is."

"I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump added.

Zelenskyy was urged to apologize for his conduct by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The 47-year-old Ukrainian President refused to do so but expressed hope for continued US support.

Martina Navratilova reacts to Ukrainian news outlet claiming the USA and Donald Trump have 'switched sides in the war'

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

One of Ukraine's most prominent news sites The Kyiv Independent published an editorial soon after the altercation between US leaders Donald Trump-JD Vance and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They wrote:

"It’s time to say it plainly. America’s leadership has switched sides in the war. The American people have not, and they should speak up."

An X account shared the excerpt and Navratilova reshared it, writing:

"Amen to that"

Navratilova regularly shares political commentary on X and has critiqued Trump for long. Recently, she shared her honest feelings about the President and stated that she has no personal hatred for him.

