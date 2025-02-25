Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker sounds the alarm after USA sides with Russia in major Ukraine vote at UN

Brooklyn Decker, the wife of Major champion Andy Roddick, has taken to social media to comment on US politics. In a surprising development, the US has voted against a United Nations resolution on the Ukraine war, effectively siding with Russia. Then, after European nations proposed several amendments, the US abstained.

On the original vote, 93 votes were in favor, 73 abstained, and eight (including the US and Russia) voted no. The new Trump administration has all but reversed the US position on Ukraine, going as far as to blame the Ukrainians for starting the war. Donald Trump has labeled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a "dictator" and threatened to withdraw US financial support.

Generally, Andy Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker have avoided controversial statements on social media. However, once Decker criticized the new government's executive order to bring back plastic straws, calling it "stupid." In light of the UN controversy, Decker took to her Instagram to post an image of Ukrainian colors, accompanied by the caption:

"We voted with Russia and North Korea"

Brooklyn Decker Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/brooklyndecker/?hl=en)

Andy Roddick is a former World No. 1, who captured 32 ATP singles tour titles over a 15-year career. His biggest achievement was the 2003 US Open where he beat Juan Carlos Ferrero. Unfortunately for Roddick, his time at the top of the game coincided with legend Roger Federer at his best, and he lost in four other Grand Slam finals to the extraordinary Swiss maestro.

Brooklyn Decker uses her 700,000+ Instagram following to highlight her fashion and lifestyle choices and bring attention to social issues

Andy Roddick Foundation Casino Night and Grand Opening Of BOA Steakhouse - Source: Getty

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker met when she was a swimsuit model in 2007 and they married two years later. They have two children, Hank, eight, and daughter Stevie, six. Decker is also an actress and has appeared on several top US TV shows including Chuck and Ugly Betty, as well as movies like Just Go With It and Battleship.

Decker is perhaps best known as Esquire magazine's 2010 'Sexiest Woman Alive', but has also used her Instagram platform, and 700,000+ followers, to indulge her fashion and lifestyle interests.

Decker's political views aside, she is involved in several social projects - she is a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics. As a result of her role in the film "Battleship", she has spent time helping injured troops on their return from tours overseas, as part of the Wounded Warriors Project.

